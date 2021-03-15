Is Lionel Messi Playing Tonight? Barcelona Team News For LaLiga Fixture Vs Huesca

FC Barcelona are back into LaLiga action after getting knocked out of the UEFA Champions League following their 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain last week. The Blaugrana outfit hosts SD Huesca on matchday 27 on their ongoing LaLiga campaign on Monday. Both the teams are set to lock horns at the Nou Camp as we look at Ronald Koeman's potential team selection and address the question "is Lionel Messi playing tonight?"

Is Lionel Messi playing tonight? Lionel Messi injury update

Despite giving it his all, Lionel Messi was unable to spark a massive comeback which saw the Catalunya outfit being knocked out of the Champions League by French Giants PSG. The 33-year-old attacker looked visibly tired and fatigued during FC Barcelona's last outing with rumours of an injury looming around the Argentine star. However, Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has been deemed Lionel Messi to be fit and involved in the club's matchday squad for the SD Huesca match.

Barcelona vs SD Huesca Team News

With FC Barcelona slipping down to third place after Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Elche, Ronald Koeman is expected to start as best possible starting 11 in order to move back to the second spot. However, They will be without the services of four first-team starters as Sergi Roberto and Gerard Pique remained sidelined for the game. Ansu Fati and Philippe Coutinho are still to recover from their long-term injuries and will miss SD Huesca's trip to Camp Nou. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to start in the match with the likes of Ousmane Dembele or Antonie Grizzman set to be paired up with the Argentine. Let's look at the predicted starting 11 of the Catalunya Outfit.

Barcelona vs SD Huesca Predicted Playing 11

FC Barcelona- Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Oscar Mingueza, Clement Lenglet, Ronald Araujo, Sergino Dest, Jordi Alba, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele

SD Huesca- Alvaro Fernandez, Jorge Pulido, Dimitrios Siovas, Pablo Insua, Pablo Maffeo, Javi Galan, David Ferreiro, Jaime Seoane, Mikel Rico, Rafa Mir, Dani Escriche

Barcelona vs SD Huesca Prediction

The Catalunya outfit has been one of the most improved outfits in recent times. Unbeaten in their last 16 league matches, FC Barcelona have been in fine form and look likely to start the match as heavy favourites. Given their current form, the Catalunya giants are expected to register a routine victory and walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- FC Barcelona 2-0 SD Huesca