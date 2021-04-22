Is Lionel Messi Playing Tonight Vs Getafe? Barcelona Team News For LaLiga Fixture

Barcelona are all set to square off against Getafe in their next LaLiga fixture. The match is scheduled to kick-off at 10:00 PM local time on Thursday, April 22 (1:30 AM IST on Friday, April 23). The game will be played at the Camp Nou in Barcelona.

Having lost their last league game against El Clasico rivals Real Madrid, the Blaugrana cannot afford to drop any more points as they chase down Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid for the LaLiga title. After 30 games, Barcelona have earned 65 points and are five points away from Atletico Madrid, who have played a game more. With so much on the line for Barcelona, it raises the question: 'Is Lionel Messi playing tonight' or 'When is Lionel Messi coming back?'

Is Lionel Messi playing tonight? When is Lionel Messi coming back?

Lionel Messi has been a regular for Barcelona this season as he has played 90 minutes in most of the games this season. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is once again LaLiga's top goalscorer with 23 goals and is three clear of Villarreal's Gerard Moreno. Moreover, Messi has been in top form in recent games as he has scored a brace in three of his previous five games. Messi scored a brace against Huesca, Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao.

ðŸ“ Museo

ðŸ† Cuando Messi pasa por delante de sus trofeos... ðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/Au1VgxckAa — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) April 21, 2021

Barcelona fans will be delighted to know that the latest Lionel Messi injury update is that the striker is fit to start tonight's game against Getafe. With the Barcelona talisman firing on all cylinders, we expect a Lionel Messi return to the starting line up tonight. Messi can also be seen training prior to tonight's match against Getafe in the post below.

Barcelona vs Getafe team news: Lionel Messi injury ruled out

While a Lionel Messi return to the starting line-up is expected, Ronald Koeman will still be without a number of crucial players heading into this game. Koeman will be without the services of Ansu Fati (knee), Martin Braithwaite (ankle), Philippe Coutinho (knee) and Neto (ankle). On the other hand, Getafe will be without Dario Poveda, Cucho and Erick Cabaco due to injuries.

Barcelona predicted starting line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Frenkie de Jong, Clement Lenglet, Oscar Mingueza; Jordi Alba, Sergino Dest, Sergio Busquets, Pedri; Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele

Getafe predicted starting line-up: David Soria; Allan Nyom; Djene; David Timor; Mathías Olivera; Mauro Arambarri; Nemanja MaksimoviÄ‡; Carles Alena; Marc Cucurella; Francisco Portillo; Jaime Mata