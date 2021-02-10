Is Lionel Messi Playing Tonight Vs Sevilla? Barcelona Team News For Copa Del Rey Clash

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi was again instrumental for his side as he bagged the equaliser against Real Betis after being introduced in the second half. His presence on the field proved beneficial as the Catalan giants went on to register an impeccable victory away from home, despite conceding early. Manager Ronald Koeman will be keen on his team displaying a similar performance when they take on Sevilla in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final.

Is Lionel Messi playing tonight? Whey did Messi start from bench vs Betis?

Messi was forced to start from the bench against Real Betis last weekend. The move from the Dutch tactician ignited injury rumours, with fans left guessing if the six-time Ballon d'Or winner was injured or unfit for the clash. But Koeman went on to introduce Messi in the second half, a move which paid rich dividends for the Camp Nou outfit.

🔥 MATCHDAY!

⚽ #SevillaBarça

🏟 Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán

🏆 Copa del Rey semifinal, 1st leg

⏰ 9pm CET — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 10, 2021

The 33-year-old Argentine forward rubbished all injury talks within two minutes of his introduction in the game. Messi struck a powerful shot to cancel out Borja Iglesias' first-half opener. This was Messi's 13th LaLiga goal this season and his 17th across all competitions. Besides, he has also bagged seven assists in 26 games.

Is Lionel Messi playing tonight? Any Lionel Messi injury update?

With Messi coming on as a substitute and helping his side turn around the tie against Real Betis, the rumours of his injury stand refuted. The Argentina international is completely fit and is likely to spearhead his side's attack on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 (Thursday according to IST) against Julen Lopetegui's men to seal a Copa del Rey final berth.

But Koeman has several other injury concerns despite Messi's availability in the squad. The Dutch tactician will have to cope in the absence of Miralem Pjanic, who is out due to a foot injury. Besides, Gerard Pique, Ansu Fati, Martin Braithwaite, Philippe Coutinho, Ronald Araujo, Sergio Roberto and Sergino Dest are all set to sit out on the sidelines due to their respective injuries.

Sevilla team news as Jesus Navas misses out

Sevilla manager Lopetegui has fewer injury concerns than their opponents for the night. The former Real Madrid boss will be without Jesus Navas. He is yet to recover from a hip injury. Marcos Acuna and Oscar Rodriguez are sidelined due to a hamstring injury, while Lucas Ocampos will return to training only in March, citing his ankle injury last week.

Image courtesy: Barcelona website