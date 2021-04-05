Is Lionel Messi Playing Tonight Vs Valladolid? Barcelona Team News For LaLiga Fixture

LaLiga giants Barcelona will be hoping to keep pace with leaders Atletico Madrid by earning all three points when they face Real Valladolid at the Camp Nou next. The match is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM local time (Tuesday, April 6 at 12:30 AM IST). With so much on line for Barcelona, it raises the questions - 'Is Lionel Messi playing tonight' or 'When is Lionel Messi coming back?'

Is Lionel Messi playing tonight? Lionel Messi injury update

Lionel Messi has been a regular for Barcelona all season and also starred in Barcelona's 6-1 away win against Real Sociedad with a brace. Messi is likely to have enjoyed a good rest during the international break as Argentina's World Cup qualifiers were postponed. With no Lionel Messi injury concerns, the Argentine is expected to start tonight's clash against Real Valladolid.

A Lionel Messi return to Barcelona's starting line-up could only be hindered due to his number of yellow cards. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is on four yellow cards and Ronald Koeman will want to protect his star striker from getting a one-match ban before a crucial clash against Real Madrid on April 11. However, with Barcelona still trailing leaders Atletico Madrid by four points in the LaLiga table, a Lionel Messi return seems imminent.

Barcelona vs Real Valladolid team news: Lionel Messi return expected

Heading into this game, Ronald Koeman will be without the services of Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati. Gerard Pique is also a doubt for this game and is unlikely to be risked with El Clasico up next. Meanwhile, besides the Lionel Messi return, defender Jordi Alba, midfielder Sergio Busquets and forward Antoine Griezman are all expected to start the game.

On the other hand, Sergio Gonzalez will have a nightmare when it comes to the team selection as the Valladolid boss may have up to 12 players unavailable after a COVID-19 outbreak hit his squad. Jota, Kiko Olivas and Raul Carnero are sidelined for this fixture while Jawad El Yamik, Fede San Emeterio and Shon Weissman are doubts. Meanwhile, Roberto, Joaquin Fernandez, Luis Perez, Michel Herrero and Kike Perez will miss this clash due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Barcelona predicted starting line-up: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Oscar Mingueza, Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet; Sergino Dest, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Jordi Alba; Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele

Real Valladolid predicted starting line-up: Jordi Masip; Saidy Janko, Bruno Gonzalez, Javi Sanchez, Lucas Olaza; Oscar Plano, Roque Mesa, Ruben Alcaraz, Toni Villa; Kenan Kodro, Sergi Guardiola