Is Lionel Messi Playing Vs Chile? Argentina Team News For World Cup Qualifier

Argentina are all set to host Chile in matchday seven of the World Cup qualifiers at the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero, Argentina. The game will begin live at 9:00 PM local time on Thursday, June 3 (Friday, June 4 at 5:30 AM IST). With Argentina looking to qualify for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Lionel Scaloni's side will need all their top players to be fit. With the stakes so high for Argentina, it raises the questions: 'Is Lionel Messi playing tonight?' or 'When is Lionel Messi coming back?'

Is Lionel Messi playing tonight? What is the latest Lionel Messi injury update?

Lionel Messi will be desperate to help Argentina qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as that could possibly be his last opportunity to win a big tournament with his national side. La Albiceleste came close in the 2014 World Cup as they lost to Germany in the final before being knocked out in the Round of 16 in 2018. Moreover, Argentina also failed to win the Copa America Cup despite reaching the finals both in 2015 and 2016. On both occasions, Argentina lost to Chile, the same opponent they face next in their quest to qualify for the World Cup.

As far as the latest Lionel Messi injury update goes, the Argentina captain seems to be fit and is expected to start tonight against Chile. Although Messi's stats for Argentina are not promising this season he is yet undoubtedly a crucial figure in the side. In four World Cup qualifier games, the Argentina captain has scored just one goal, which was a penalty against Ecuador in the team's first qualifying game.

Argentina vs Chile team news: A Lionel Messi return is expected to Argentina's starting line-up

Lionel Scaloni will have the luxury of choosing his strongest starting line-up as Argentina arrive into this game with no injuries. On the other hand, Chile will be unable to call upon the services of Inter Milan midfielder Arturo Vidal as he has tested positive for COVID-19.

#EliminatoriasQatar2022 El entrenador @lioscaloni dio a conocer la lista de convocados del exterior para la doble fecha ante @LaRoja 🇨🇱 y @FCFSeleccionCol 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/RRlDJtjNEE — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) May 16, 2021

Argentina predicted starting line-up: Emiliano Martinez, Juan Foyth, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso, Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi

Chile predicted starting line-up: Claudio Bravo, Mauricio Isla, Gary Medel, Guillermo Maripan, Eugenio Mena, Charles Aranguiz, Erick Pulgar, Fabian Orellana, Cesar Pinares, Alexis Sanchez, Eduardo Vargas