Is Lionel Messi Playing Vs Paraguay? Argentina Team News For World Cup Qualifier

Lionel Scaloni's Argentina will face Eduardo Berizzo's Paraguay at La Bombonera Stadium for their 2022 World Cup qualifying game on Thursday, November 12. The matchday 3 clash between Argentina and Paraguay is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm local time (Friday, 5:30 am IST). However, several netizens have been curious to know whether six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi will play in the game against Paraguay amid reports of the star suffering from an ankle injury.

ALSO READ: Nathan Ake Injury Update: Man City Star Suffers injury On International Duty, Fans Furious

Is Lionel Messi playing tonight? Lionel Messi injury update

Earlier this week, reports claimed that Argentina captain Lionel Messi might be a doubt for the encounter against Paraguay on Thursday. The 33-year-old reported for international duty with an ankle issue which led fans to believe that he may be unavailable for the game against Paraguay. More so, Messi was surprisingly among the substitutes for Barcelona's game against Real Betis and came on at half-time to score twice and guide the Catalan giants to a 5-2 win on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Messi To PSG? Argentina Star's Father Comments On Potential Summer Transfer

However, Albiceleste coach Lionel Scaloni has declared Messi "fit and ready" to play in both of the international games this month. Ahead of Argentina's clash against Paraguay, Scaloni spoke to reporters on Wednesday and admitted that although Messi wasn't "fresh" there were no injury concerns for the star forward.

"Messi is in slight discomfort because of his ankle issue but he trained with the squad normally and is feeling fit and ready to play. We'll see if anything changes on the matchday, but in principle, he's ready to play," Scaloni stated. Argentina will face Paraguay on Thursday before their matchday 4 game against Peru on Tuesday and Messi is expected feature in both games.

Argentina have already recorded two wins from their opening two 2022 World Cup qualifying games. They now face a Paraguay side that hasn't played in the World Cup since 2010. Paraguay were held to a 2-2 draw against Peru on matchday 1 before Eduardo Berizzo's side recorded a 1-0 win over Venezuela on matchday 2.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Earned £80 Million From June 2019 To 2020, Only Federer Bagged More

Argentina vs Paraguay team news, injuries and suspensions

Although Messi is ready to play against Paraguay, star forwards Paulo Dybala and Sergio Aguero didn't make the cut for the Argentina squad due to injuries. Juan Foyth and Marcos Acuna are also sidelined. However, Angel Di Maria has returned to the Argentina setup for the first time since last year's Copa America.

ALSO READ: Richarlison For Ballon D'Or? Everton Winger Reveals Carlo Ancelotti's Huge Claim

For Paraguay, goalkeeper Roberto Fernandez is injured while Gerardo Ortiz is currently in quarantine after coming in close contact with a COVID-19 positive case. Miguel Almiron is expected to lead the line for Paraguay against Argentina.

Image Credits - Leo Messi Instagram