Is Luis Suarez Playing Tonight Vs Bayern Munich? Atletico Star's COVID-19 Update

Spanish heavyweights Atletico Madrid suffered a major setback this season with striker Luis Suarez testing positive for the novel coronavirus during the international break. He went on to miss out on some key fixtures, including the LaLiga clash against Barcelona as well as the Champions League fixture against Lokomotiv Moscow. With Diego Simeone's men set to play Bayern Munich on Tuesday, questions have emerged on his recovery and availability for the crunch fixture.

Also Read | Atletico Madrid star Luis Suarez UPSET with Lionel Messi's situation at Barcelona

When is Luis Suarez coming back? Is Luis Suarez playing tonight against Bayern?

Luis Suarez COVID-19 contraction meant he was ruled out of some key fixtures. But Simeone hoped to have the former Barcelona superstar available for the crucial clash against defending European champions Bayern Munich. To this end, another test was conducted on the striker on Monday.

And according to another Luis Suarez COVID-19 report, he has again tested positive for the deadly virus. However, he hasn't been excluded officially from the squad to face the Bavarians. Simeone hopes the striker tests negative ahead of the Champions League fixture to ensure his availability.

Also Read | ISL 2020-21: East Bengal's Anthony Pilkington names Luis Suarez most formidable opponent

Is Luis Suarez playing tonight? Delay in Luis Suarez recovery spells trouble for Simeone

Suarez has already missed out on three fixtures across all competitions following the coronavirus contraction. But Simeone was able to cope in his absence, with the Rojiblancos managing a narrow 1-0 victory against Barcelona in LaLiga, besides replicating a similar scoreline against Valencia.

But Suarez's absence apart from that of Diego Costa did haunt the Argentine tactician in his side's Champions League clash against Lokomotiv Moscow. The Wanda Metropolitano-based outfit could not break the deadlock against the Russian Premier League side with the game ending 1-1. Interestingly, a victory against the Bavarians will ensure Atletico Madrid advance to the round of the 16 of the competition, while a defeat could pose some serious trouble for Simeone.

Also Read | Arsene Wenger opens up about Arsenal's famous £40m plus £1 offer for Luis Suarez in 2013

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Rojiblancos' team news

Simeone has major injury concerns for Atletico Madrid ahead of the Bayern Munich clash, apart from Suarez and Costa. Hector Herrera and Lucas Torreira are set to return in the coming weeks. Besides, Manuel Sanchez and Sime Vrsaljko are also set to miss out of the crunch Champions League fixture.

Also Read | Koeman mocks Suarez, claims striker should've stayed at Barcelona to prove him wrong

Image courtesy: Luis Suarez Instagram