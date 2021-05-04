Is Mbappe Playing Tonight Vs Man City? Kylian Mbappe Injury Update Latest

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are all set to lock horns against Manchester City in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League (UCL) semi-final on Tuesday night. Having lost the first leg 1-2, Mauricio Pochettino's side have it all to do in the second leg if they are to reach another UCL final. In order to turn the tie around, they will undoubtedly require their strongest line-up against a strong Manchester City side. With that in mind, it raises the questions: Is Mbappe playing tonight? And what is the latest Mbappe injury update?

Kylian Mbappe is vital to PSG's hopes of overcoming the 2-1 deficit against Manchester City and reaching a second consecutive Champions League final. The 22-year old World Cup winner has scored eight times in the Champions League so far this season and is second only to Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, who has scored 10 goals. Moreover, Mbappe also scored two vital goals in the quarter-finals against defending champions Bayern Munich which helped his PSG side to reach a second consecutive semi-final.

ðŸŸ Match watch: Manchester City - Paris Saint-Germain ðŸ”´ðŸ”µhttps://t.co/NBaFnxb9Og — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 3, 2021

However, PSG are sweating over the fitness of their star forward who picked up a calf injury over the weekend. As a result of the Mbappe injury, he also did not make an appearance in the clash against Lens during the weekend. However, it seems that Mbappe's injury is not that serious as the French forward has been included in the PSG squad for the trip to Manchester.

When is Mbappe coming back?

While speaking of a possible Mbappe return for the game against Manchester City, Pochettino said that the team will have to assess his situation regularly before they can make a decision. "We need to assess Kylian. Today he is going to start an individual training session and see if he can be with the team. There is still one day and we will see and decide if he is going to be available," said Pochettino at his pre-match press conference on Monday. PSG fans will be hopeful of a Mbappe return to the starting line-up as he has been the talisman for the team on several occasions in the past.

ðŸŽ™ï¸ðŸ’¬ Mauricio Pochettino:



"@KMbappe will be training individually today, then we'll see if he's able to start tomorrow." #PSGlive pic.twitter.com/JtRyPGQ3pp — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 3, 2021

PSG team news: Mbappe return expected to be delayed

PSG predicted starting lineup: Keylor Navas; Mitchel Bakker, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Alessandro Florenzi; Leandro Paredes, Ander Herrera; Marco Verratti, Angel Di Maria, Neymar; Mauro Icardi