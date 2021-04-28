Is Mbappe Playing Tonight Vs Manchester City? Latest Update On PSG Forward's Injury

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) lock horns with Manchester City at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, April 28 for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final. The clash between the two continental heavyweights is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM BST (Thursday, April 29 at 12:30 AM IST). However, social media has been abuzz over whether or not PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe will feature in the game following a recent injury scare.

PSG vs Man City preview

PSG progressed to the semi-finals of the Champions League by beating Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals. The Parisians recorded a 3-2 win at the Allianz Arena in the first leg and lost the second game 1-0 but advanced to the final four thanks to the away goals rule. The Ligue 1 giants recorded a 3-1 win over Metz in the league but are still in second place on the table, one point behind leaders Lille.

Meanwhile, Man City beat Dortmund 4-2 on aggregate in their quarter-final tie. The Cityzens have all but secured the Premier League title and recently beat Tottenham in the League Cup final to clinch their first trophy of the season. Pep Guardiola's side are now targeting a treble and will have to overcome PSG over two legs in order to ensure they stand a chance of completing the feat.

Kylian Mbappe injury update: PSG forward had limped off against Metz

Mbappe scored a brace in PSG's win over Metz at the weekend but limped off the field in the 87th minute. It raised concerns that the young attacker would miss the game against Man City. However, PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino remained optimistic about the World Cup winner playing against Man City.

PSG have a full squad present at training this morning, including Kylian Mbappe and Marquinhos. The only absentees are Juan Bernat and Alexandre Letellier as expected.



However, PSG boss Pochettino played down the severity of Mbappe's injury and claimed he was hopeful of the forward to feature against Man City. While speaking to reporters the Argentine said, "We reviewed the action, we see the blow. We are not worried about him (Mbappe). We hope it’s not too serious."

Is Mbappe playing tonight vs Man City? When is Mbappe coming back?

Barring any late setback or injury, Kylian Mbappe is expected to start against Man City at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday. Mbappe took part in the team training session on Tuesday as well.

Mbappe has been a key figure for PSG in the Champions League, scoring eight times in this year's competition. He has scored a total of 37 goals this season, chipping in with 10 assists as well. His lightning-quick pace and trickery in attack will be key for PSG to break down Man City's rearguard.

