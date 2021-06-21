Is Messi Playing Tonight? Argentina Team News Vs Paraguay

Argentina will be facing Paraguay for a crucial encounter this week. Having helped the team to bag their earlier win, Argentina will be counting on Messi to lead them to another victory soon. However, the match will be important for both teams.

Messi injury update: Is Messi playing tonight?

According to reports, Messi will be playing in the upcoming Copa America game. The game is scheduled for 9:00 PM local time on Thursday, June 17 (Tuesday, June 22 at 5:30 AM IST) at the Estádio Nacional Stadium in Brazil. The team will have a mostly healthy squad, Rodriguez having replaced Leandro Paredes earlier.

Lionel Messi return: When is Messi coming back?

Earlier, there had been some vague rumours about Messi's injury. However, he has continued to play in the tournament.

Preview

Lionel Messi in 2021:



🇦🇷 Games: 32

🥇 Man of the Match: 24 pic.twitter.com/ERrclk2FZk — EUROs Tweet (@Football__Tweet) June 21, 2021

As of now, Argentina are on a no-win streak against Paraguay. Argentina are yet to beat Paraguay in six long years, as one game was one by Paraguay, and the other three were draws. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has voiced his frustration, looking forward to winning this encounter.

"I think that the previous games Argentina also deserved to win," Scaloni said after their recent Uruguay win. "For small reasons, we were left with three draws that we did not deserve". However, Paraguay might end up beating Argentina, moving ahead to their own quarter-final draw. Which, after defeating Argentina, might be easier.

Argentina and Paraguay have previously met 25 times at Copa America, where Paraguay has had an unbeaten record vs Argentina. This year, Argentina's start to Copa America has not been favourable. While their clashes looked promising, they have only won one crucial encounter against Group B's Uruguay.

🇵🇹 Portugal before Ronaldo

- 0 Finals, 0 trophies

🇵🇹 Portugal with Ronaldo

- 3 Finals, 2 trophies



🇦🇷 Argentina before Messi

- 32 Finals, 2 WC, 14 Copa America

🇦🇷 Argentina with Messi

- 0 trophies



Having an impact for their national teams isn't for everyone pic.twitter.com/cbeLQZewJy — SF⁷ 🍷 (@Schule7i) June 21, 2021

On the other hand, Paraguay has started their Copa America 2021 journey with a 3-1 win vs Bolivia. While the other team looked to dominate, Paraguay managed to come out on top. Paraguay kicked off their Copa America campaign in the best manner possible, defeating Bolivia 3-1. For both Argentina and Paraguay, victory would mean making it through to the knockout stage.

(Image credits: Argentina Instagram)