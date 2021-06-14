Is Messi Playing Tonight Vs Chile? Argentina Team News For Copa America 2021

The highly controversial Copa America kicked off last week which saw hosts Brazil register a comfortable 3-0 win over Venezuela in their first match of the tournament. The attention now turns towards yet another South American cracker in Argentina as they clash horns with Chile in their Copa America opener in Rio de Janeiro. The match is scheduled to be played at the Olympic Stadium as we look at Lionel Scaloni's team selection and answer the question "Is Messi playing tonight?" alongside other details of this upcoming clash.

🏆 #CopaAmérica 🎙️ Lionel Messi: "Venimos haciendo las cosas bien pero necesitamos una victoria. Siempre es importante empezar con los tres puntos porque te da tranquilidad. Sabemos que es difícil, pero ojalá podamos lograrlo". pic.twitter.com/CsigP2pStS — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) June 13, 2021

Is Messi playing tonight: Messi injury update?

Despite rumours of Messi injury, the 32-year-old attacker has been declared fully fit and in contention to start the match against Chile. The FC Barcelona star has been in fantastic form since the beginning of 2021 helping the Catalan side win the Copa del Rey. He was missing from Barcelona's final matchday in LaLiga after asking the club for a small break ahead of the Copa America campaign. After Coming back refreshed and putting up some fantastic performances in their World Cup qualifying campaign against Chile and Colombia, the 33-year-old striker will be eager to come out all guns blazing in Copa America.

Lionel Messi will be an undeniable factor for Argentina with the FC Barcelona superstar destined to have a major impact on the result of the game. The 33-year-old attacker will be expecting to have a positive impact and seek a result favouring the Argentina national football team. He has not won a trophy with his country and will be eager to win a major title at the international level. With the hosts heading into the game following a fine form, Argentina will aim to make a strong start to their campaign by registering a win over their South American opponents in Rio de Janeiro.

Argentina Team News

New Aston Villa signing Emiliano Buendia remains unavailable for the match alongside Juan Foyth and Lucas Alario. Team head coach Lionel Scaloni will also be unable to call upon the three players but will be happy to see Emiliano Martinez come back to the team as the Aston Villa star played a full match after suffering an injury during the clash against Chile. Argentina do not have any other health scares and injury concerns with most of the players reported fit for the match.

Argentina Predicted Playing 11

Argentina- Emiliano Martinez, Gonzalo Montie, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcus Acuna, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso, Leandro Paredes, Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi

