Is Messi Playing Tonight Vs Colombia? Argentina Team News For World Cup Qualifier

Argentina will hope to continue their unbeaten run in their World Cup qualifying campaign when they travel to the Estadio Metropolitano to lock horns against Colombia in their next game. The game between the two South American giants will begin live at 6:00 PM local time on Tuesday, June 8 (Wednesday, June 9 at 4:30 AM IST). With Argentina looking to seal their place in the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Lionel Scaloni's side will need all their top players to be fit. With the stakes so high for Argentina, it raises the questions: 'Is Messi playing tonight?' or 'When is Lionel Messi coming back?'

Is Messi playing tonight vs Colombia? What is the latest Messi injury update?

Lionel Messi will be desperate to help Argentina qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as this could possibly be his last opportunity to win a big tournament with his national side. Messi and co came within touching distance in the 2014 World Cup when they were defeated 1-0 by Germany in extra time of the final. Meanwhile, Argentina have also failed to win the Copa America Cup despite reaching its finals in both 2015 and 2016 as they lost to Chile on both occasions.

As far as the latest Lionel Messi injury updates go, the Argentina captain seems to be fit as he also featured in Argentina's last game when they drew 1-1 to Chile. With Messi having scored Argentina's only goal in their previous game, he will hope for another strong outing tonight against Colombia. However, the Argentina captain does not have the best of records in recent games. In five World Cup qualifier games, Messi has scored two goals with both being penalties.

Argentina vs Colombia team news: A Lionel Messi return expected to the starting line-up

Lionel Scaloni will have the luxury of choosing a very strong line-up as Argentina arrive into this game with just one injury to Franco Armani. On the other hand, Colombia will be missing their talisman, James Rodriguez, due to an injury. Reinaldo Rueda's side will also be without Daniel Munoz who is suspended for this game.

Colombia predicted starting line-up: David Ospina; Stefan Medina, Yerry Mina, Davinson Sanchez, William Tesillo; Juan Cuadrado, Gustavo Cuellar, Mateus Uribe, Luis Diaz; Luis Muriel, Duvan Zapata

Argentina predicted starting line-up: Emiliano Martinez; Juan Foyth, Nicolas Otamendi, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Angel Di Maria; Sergio Aguero, Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi