Is Messi Playing Tonight Vs Uruguay? Argentina Team News For Copa America

Argentina and Uruguay lock horns in the highly anticipated Clasico del Rio de la Plata in their upcoming Copa America clash on Saturday, June 19. The Group B clash is set to be played at the Estadio Nacional De Brasilia with the kickoff scheduled for 5:30 AM IST. As Argentina look to pocket their first win of the ongoing Copa America campaign, we look to answer the question, "is Messi playing tonight?" alongside "when is Messi coming back?" and other details like the Lionel Messi return ahead of this clash.

Is Messi playing tonight? Messi injury update

The Argentine captain was visibly tired and frustrated during the team's opening encounter against Chile last week. He had a fantastic outing against the South American powerhouse and found himself on the scoresheet with a wonderful pin-point free-kick that got the better of Claudio Bravo in the first half of the match. Despite playing his best, the 32-year-old was not supported enough by his teammates as Argentina missed to convert the half-chances and went on to register a 1-1 draw in their first match of the campaign.

The FC Barcelona star has not won major silverware with his national team and will be desperate to lift a trophy with Argentina as soon as possible. He will be eager to go all the way in the ongoing Copa America campaign and expect his teammates to support him achieve this mission.

Messi is set to take the field against Uruguay in a match filled with a star-studded lineup on both ends with the likes of Edinson Cavani, Lautaro Martinez and Messi's close friend Luis Suarez preparing to lock horns on Saturday. The FC Barcelona striker will be eager to continue on his fantastic form and cheer some moods following a disappointing draw as they look to cement a spot for themselves in the next round of the tournament by qualifying for the Copa America knockout stage with a win on Saturday.

Argentina vs Uruguay Prediction

Both teams will enter the game looking to get the better of their opponents while also playing cautiously aiming to avoid a defeat in their toughest group fixture on Friday. While Argentina will head into the game after splitting points against Chile, Uruguay will start the match after playing out two draws in their previous outings. They will be eager to start off the game well and play with intensity, also looking to not make any mistakes as both teams have star players can that can capitalise on a small error and make each other pay. Given their current form, we predict Argentina vs Uruguay to play out a draw with both teams likely to cancel each other out during the course of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Argentina 1-1 Uruguay

