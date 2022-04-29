Is Mohamed Salah & Mane's Contract Extension Next After Jurgen Extends Deal? Klopp Answers

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has issued a response on whether his contract extension will give stars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane further incentive to extend their deals at the club. The German along with two members of his coaching staff signed contract extensions at Anfield on Thursday moves that show further stability at the club.

Will Mohamed Salah and Mane extend contracts at Liverpool?

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp put pen to paper on a two-year contract extension on Thursday amid speculation he was set to leave Anfield and take a sabbatical in 2024. With the Reds yet to agree on new contracts for forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, the obvious next question that would arise in the minds of fans is whether their two stars are keen on staying at their beloved club or not.

While speaking at a news conference on Friday about Mane and Salah's potential contract extensions, Klopp said, "I think that's a question for the boys. My relationship with both players is great. If it's a positive sign for the boys then great, but I don't think this will be a decisive factor. But the players who want to be here now know what they can expect."

It is pertinent to note that the deal of both the Senegalese and the Egyptian runs out in 2023, with Salah having stated earlier that he is keen on staying at Anfield, but has not been able to come to terms with the club. Salah also won the prestigious Football Writers' Association (FWA) award for the second time after yet another brilliant season with the club. The 29-year old has scored 22 goals and 13 assists in just 31 Premier Leauge games.

While it remains to be seen if the two stars would sign a contract extension at the club, Liverpool fans will hope that at least the two wingers can help bring a positive end to the season, as the Reds continue to chase an elusive quadruple. Jurgen Klopp's side have already won the EFL Cup earlier this season when they defeated Chelsea in the finals and are still in the running to win the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League and the FA Cup.