Is Neymar Dating Brazilian Influencer Bruna Biancardi? Recent Pictures Sparks Off Rumours

According to 'The Sun' Brazillian football star Neymar Jr. is dating social media influencer, Bruna Biancardi. The rumours of their romance were sparked after both were snapped together in Ibiza, a popular tourist destination in Spain. Neymar had posted photos with team-mates Angel Di Maria, Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes and Lionel Messi. Around the same time Di Maria’s partner Jorgelina Cardoso, posted a photo featuring Bruna Biancardi, triggering further speculation that she is Neymar's Girlfriend.

As per media reports, the model was also present at Neymar's New Year Party hosted in Rio de Janeiro earlier this year. The report also highlights the images uploaded by both Neymar Jr. and Bruna Biancardi, both having the same background image and were posted around the same time. However, neither of the two follow each other on social media nor have they made any official mentions about the other.

Ligue 1: Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi joins PSG after Barcelona exit; set to reunite with Neymar Jr.

While FC Barcelona fans are still processing the fact the Atomic Flea will no longer be there at the Camp Nou, the PSG fans went wild chanting 'MESSI! MESSI! MESSI!' as the Argentine star gave his first press conference in new colours. The player was in full praise of his new club and mentioned that he is happy to be here "My exit from Barcelona has been a difficult change but the moment I arrived here, I've been very happy, I've enjoyed my time in Paris from the first minute. I am very grateful that such complicated negotiations were made so easy. Truly. I feel this club is ready to fight for every title." he said.

Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce the signing of Leo Messi on a two-year contract with an option of a third year.https://t.co/D5Qjq7PJfF#PSGxMESSI ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/msJAnW01V5 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 10, 2021

PSG now look like a side to beat, not just in the Ligue 1 but at the elite European level. The team have done great business and have made some good signings, most of them without a transfer fee. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan) and Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) were signed as free agents, while Achraf Hakimi, was snapped from Inter Milan for a price of €60 Million.

Image: brunabiancardi & neymarjr/Instagram