Is Neymar Moving To Chelsea? Brazilian Star Responds To Speculations Of Him Exiting PSG

Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr. has been linked with reports about him wanting to exit Paris Saint-Germain for quite some time now. Neymar ended an injury-prone 2021-22 season as the Ligue 1 champions with the team after scoring 13 goals and assisting eight times in the 28 games. With Kylian Mbappe signing a lucrative contract with the French side, it is eminent that the 23-year-old will be the center of their sporting project.

While football heads speculated about Neymar’s future, as quoted by football.london, the Brazilian striker revealed that he will continue playing for PSG, amid strong interest from Premier League club Chelsea ahead of the summer transfer window. On being asked about where would he play the next season, Neymar said he doesn’t intend to leave Paris, which might be a big blow to Chelsea’s plans. “It has to be with Paris. I have a contract with PSG, so there are no other possible choices. Yes, it will be with Paris Saint-Germain,” Neymar said.

A look at Chelsea's recent struggles across tournaments

Chelsea forwards Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, and Kai Havertz have failed to maintain consistency while striking from the line. The team went through turmoil in recent months, as owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the British government due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The club was then sold to a consortium led by American billionaire Todd Boehly for an approximately $5.4 billion sale.

Having said that, Neymar seems like a good choice for the striker’s role in Chelsea, under the new owner aiming to compete in top tournaments. However, due to his commitments, Chelsea might not be able to convince him to a transfer this summer. Meanwhile, as per The Guardian, Todd Boehly promised to build on the English club’s history following the takeover on Monday.

What did Todd Boehly say?

“Along with our commitment to developing the youth squad and acquiring the best talent, our plan of action is to invest in the club for the long term and build on Chelsea’s remarkable history of success,” the new Chelsea owner said. The consortium includes, Boehly, the American part-owner of the LA Dodgers, and the US investment firm Clearlake Capital.

(Image: @psg/Instagram)