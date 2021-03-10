Is Neymar Playing Tonight? PSG Superstar Ruled Out Of Cruch Game Vs Former Side Barcelona

The last time Barcelona needed a miracle to go further in the Champions League, Neymar Jr stepped up to help Blaugrana clinch one of the greatest comebacks in European football history. Lionel Messi & co. need an impossible-looking comeback yet again vs Paris Saint-Germain, but Neymar is now part of the opposition that Barca will have to deal with if they make it out of the tie alive. The 29-year-old did miss the first leg at the Camp Nou and doubts remain over his fitness for the return leg at Parc des Princes. Here's the Neymar injury update:

Neymar suffered an abductor injury while featuring for Muricio Pochettino's side in the Round of 64 of the French Cup against SM Caen. He has been out of action ever since, missing PSG's win at the Camp Nou in the first leg. The former Santos man returned to training on with the rest of the PSG players on Sunday, leading to hopes that he would be able to feature against Barcelona in Paris this week. However, last year's beaten finalists put those hopes to rest by revealing that Neymar had only partially trained with the rest of the PSG players over the last few days and will continue his individual recovery work.

The Brazilian international has struggled for fitness this season, but remains an instrumental influence on the pitch. The 29-year-old has remarkbale record of 13 goals and 16 assists in all competitions across just 18 appearances this season, signifying his talents. However, considering PSG's riches and deep squad, his absence was not felt on their trip to the Camp Nou, with Kylian Mbappe scoring a hat-trick as the Ligue 1 giants clinched a 4-1 win. A Neymar return date has not been set, but it is believed that the former Barcelona man could return to action in the coming weeks.

Along with Neymar, PSG will also be without strikerMoise Kean (coronavirus) and Juan Bernat (ACL) for the second leg. Right-back Alessandro Florenzi is expected to overcome a muscular problem and feature against the LaLiga giants, whileformer Real Madrid star Angel Di Maria is also in line to make a return to the lineup. Idrissa Gueye and Leandro Paredes are set to man the engine room along with Marco Verratii, with Pablo Sarabia likely to be named on the bench for the game.

(Image Courtesy: Neymar Instagram)