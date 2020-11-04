Is Neymar Playing Tonight Vs Leipzig? PSG Team News For Champions League Clash

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) continued their Ligue 1 title defence against Nantes the previous weekend with a scintillating 3-0 victory. PSG's performance against Nantes did not for a moment let manager Thomas Tuchel miss two of his key players - Neymar Jr and Mauro Icardi - both out due to their respective injuries. With the Ligue 1 giants set to play RB Leipzig in the Champions League, some key injury concerns have proven to be a headache for Tuchel, particularly that of Neymar.

When is Neymar coming back? PSG left to cope with Neymar injury

Neymar sustained an injury in PSG's Champions League triumph against Istanbul Basaksehir last week. Although the Brazil international made his way back to the field after a brief treatment on the sidelines, he could not continue for long and signalled for Tuchel to sub him off .

🎙️ Thomas Tuchel: “It's up to us to show that we are capable of fighting together."#RBLPSG https://t.co/2EucIq0Wa1 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) November 3, 2020

The Parisians, however, coped well in the absence of the superstar. A double from Moise Kean in the second half helped the French heavyweights cruise past the Turkish outfit on Matchday 2 of the Champions League. The victory helped PSG reclaim their lost vigour following their opening day defeat against Manchester United.

Is Neymar playing tonight? Tuchel provides Neymar injury update

Neymar's injury was reportedly worse than earlier thought, forcing him to miss the Ligue 1 clash against Nantes. Tuchel, while answering a question along the lines of "Is Neymar playing tonight" confirmed the winger had sustained an adductor injury, which could see him out on the sidelines for at least a couple of weeks.

The Neymar injury update as provided by the manager suggests he is set to miss out on this week's Champions League clash. Tuchel has confirmed that the 28-year-old superstar will not be able to participate in the national team's campaign during the international break but he's expected to return soon after the international break.

PSG team news as club awaits Neymar return

Thomas Tuchel has some more issues to worry about aside from Neymar's absence. Tuchel will have to chalk out a plan without Kylian Mbappe as well. The French superstar is set to miss the Champions League game due to a minor injury that he sustained during the game against Nantes.

Striker Mauro Icardi is out with a knee injury and is expected to feature only after the international break. To put it simply, Tuchel will have his entire attacking trio unavailable for the clash. Marco Verratti, Julian Draxler, Juan Bernat and Alexandre Letellier are the other absentees for the manager.

Image courtesy: AP