Is Neymar Playing Tonight Vs Lyon? PSG Team News Revealed Ahead Of Ligue 1 Clash

Paris Saint-Germain will take on Olympique Lyonnais in Matchday 29 of the ongoing Ligue 1 on Sunday (Monday IST) at the Groupama Stadium. With Neymar posting an update on his social media sharing how he is back in training, we look at Mauricio Pochetteino's potential team selection and address the question "Is Neymar playing tonight?"

Is Neymar playing tonight?

Neymar last featured for Paris Saint-Germain during their narrow 1-0 win over Caen in the Coupe de France in the second week of February. During the match, he suffered from a groin injury and has been sidelined since. The Neymar return groins are only getting louder, more so for critical games.

The injury also led to the 29-year-old missing out on PSG's two-legged Round of 16 clash against his previous club FC Barcelona. However, the French outfit did not heavily miss his services as they cruised to a 1-4 win in the first leg before playing out a 1-1 draw in their reverse fixture ending with a 5-2 aggregate and qualifying for the quarter-finals where they will take on reigning UCL champions Bayern Munich.

Neymar injury update: When is Neymar coming back?

Despite making massive progress in his recovery, Pochettino will still be sweating over Neymar's match fitness and could rest avoid throwing the Brazilian into the starting 11. Although Neymar is back training with the team, the Neymar return is still far off and could likely miss out on being in contention for the game. Besides the Neymar injury, PSG need to deal with the possibility of being without Juan Bernat and Mauro Icardi on Sunday. It will be interesting to look at how would Paris Saint-Germain gear up against Olympique Lyonnais with the Neymar injury update not in their favour.

Lyon vs PSG Predicted Playing 11s

Olympique Lyonnais- Anthony Lopes, Leo Dubois, Maxwel Cornet, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Thiago Mendes, Houssem Aouar, Lucas Paqueta, Tinotenda Kadewere, Memphis Depay, Karl Toko Ekambi

Paris Saint-Germain- Keylor Navas, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Alessandro Florenzi, Abdou Diallo, Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti, Rafinha, Angel Di Maria, Moise Kean, Kylian Mbappe

Lyon vs PSG Prediction

Olympique Lyonnais have been a standout team in the Ligue one this season and will a difficult fixture for Paris Saint-Germain. The hosts will be brimming with confidence having recorded a narrow 0-1 win over the French giants during their previous clash in December last year. Both teams will be looking to get the better of each other as we expect them to end up canceling each other out and play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction - Lyon 1-1 PSG