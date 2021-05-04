Is Neymar Playing Tonight Vs Man City? PSG Team News For UCL Fixture Revealed

Brazilia international Neymar Jr is one of the finest players of his generation but the Paris Saint-Germain star has been besieged by a host of injuries over the years. And with the Ligue 1 giants perhaps their most important game of the season, all the attention is on Neymar, who will be the key if PSG have to make it past Manchester City. And with just hours left for the kick-off at Etihad Stadium, here's the Neymar injury update and a potential Neymar return date as we answer the 'Is Neymar playing tonight?' query.

Is Neymar playing tonight? When is Neymar coming back?

Neymar has no injury concerns heading into the game against Manchester City and is in line to play the entire duration of the game at the Etihad Stadium. Neymar was at his influential best during the quarter-final against Bayern Munich, and while the Premier League leaders managed to keep him quiet last week, his presence will still be a threat to Pep Guardiola's hopes leading Manchester City to their maiden Champions League final. The former Barcelona star played the entire 90 minutes during Paris Saint-Germain's first-leg defeat at home, before playing another 90 minutes during their Ligue 1 clash against RC Lens over the weekend.

#Neymar about City ðŸ’¬



"Every Parisian must believe in us! I am on the front line, and I will be the 1st warrior who will go into battle for the team. I will give the best of myself and I will do everything to bring back this qualification. Even if it means to die on the pitch" pic.twitter.com/fRdtzVGufK — PSG WORLD NATION (@PSG_WorldNation) May 2, 2021

Neymar had suffered an abductor injury earlier in the season while featuring for Mauricio Pochettino's side in the Round of 64 of the French Cup against SM Caen. As a result, the former Santos man was also ruled out of PSG's win against Barcelona at Camp Nou. However, the latest Neymar injury update is a positive sign for PSG as the Brazilian winger has managed to remain fit since returning to action against Lyon last month. The world's most expensive signing will hope to make it count on his trip to Manchester, with PSG needing at least two goals to progress through to the Champions League final. PSG had made it to the final last year before being beaten by eventual champions Bayern Munich.

While the Neymar return is set, Paris Saint-Germain has a slew of injury concerns for the trip to Manchester. Kylian Mbappe was seen limping while walking and missed the clash against RC Lens over the weekend and is doubtful to start the game. Idrissa Gueye is suspended after his red card in the first leg last week, so Ander Herrera is expected to start in midfield. Mauro Icardi could come into the side if Mbappe doesn't make his recovery in time, with Moise Kean also an option for Pochettino.

