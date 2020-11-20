Is Neymar Playing Tonight Vs Monaco? PSG Team News For Crunch Ligue 1 Clash

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr sent warning bells ringing after he was subbed off in the game against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League prior to the international break. Although manager Thomas Tuchel insisted the Brazilian did not feel much pain, he did feel uncomfortable, following which he was withdrawn from the game. Luckily, the ensuing international break provided a major boost for the 29-year-old to rest and recuperate.

Neymar injury led to PSG's struggles in Ligue 1

PSG continue their Ligue 1 title defence when they take on AS Monaco on Friday, a team they haven't lost against in their last 12 meetings. The Parc des Princes outfit currently lead the league, maintaining a comfortable five-point lead over second-placed Lille. The absence of Neymar, as well as Kylian Mbappe, proved a deterrent for Tuchel in the previous few games prior to the international break.

Although the Parisians managed to bag a thumping 0-3 victory against Nantes in the most recent Ligue 1 game, the team did struggle in the Champions League. RB Leipzig made the most of the absence of Neymar and Mbappe, defeating PSG 2-1.

When is Neymar coming back? Is Neymar playing tonight?

With PSG returning to action against Monaco on Friday, questions on Neymar's return have been doing the rounds. Although PSG have provided no Neymar injury update, the Brazilian was training with the team during the international break. The former Barcelona man could not join the Brazil national team for the World Cup qualifiers and made the most of the international break to recuperate instead.

Neymar is expected to be available for Tuchel ahead of the Monaco clash. Although it is still not clear if the Brazil international will make it to the starting lineup, he is expected to bag some minutes. Neymar has managed two goals in four Ligue 1 games this season and is a major force to reckon with for opponents.

PSG team news ahead of Monaco clash

Mbappe is expected to start tonight, having managed to play for France against Sweden in the Nations League. There are, however, some other injury concerns for Tuchel. Juan Bernat and Julian Draxler are out with injuries. Thilo Kehrer is also expected to miss the clash.

Image courtesy: PSG Twitter