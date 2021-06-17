Is Neymar Playing Tonight Vs Peru? Brazil Team News For Copa America 2021

After his injury scare some days ago, fans have been worried about Neymar's status for upcoming games. However, he is ready to face Peru after Brazil's 3-0 win against Venezuela. As they gear up for another match vs Peru, Brazil might look for another win early on in the competition.

Neymar injury update: Is Neymar playing tonight vs Peru?

According to recent reports, Neymar will be playing against Peru. The game is scheduled on Thursday, June 17, 8:00 PM EST (Friday, June 18, 5:30 AM IST) at Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. While Brazil might continue with the same lineup, Peru will have names like Paolo Guerrero, Raul Ruidiaz, and Pedro Aquino missing.

Neymar return: When is Neymar coming back?

Brazil's Copa America journey this year began with a 3-0 win against Venezuela in Brasilia on Sunday. Neymar, Marquinhos and Gabriel Barbosa scored goals in their home match, establishing a strong start. Now, Neymar is only 10 goals away from Pele's record as Brazil's all-time scorer.

This was Neymar's 67th international goal and is currently ranked fifth amongst current international goalscorers. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) leads the list with 104 goals. However, Neymar is only 10 goals away from becoming the all-time top scorer for Brazil. As their team gets ready to face Peru, Neymar might emerge one step closer to his new record.

Brazil will look to add to their winning start when they face 2019 finalists Peru.



Brazil vs. Peru

18 June at 05:00 on 📺Ch884, Ch892



Watch live on #MSTV and #MultiScreen 📱💻#medianetmv#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/YhxTMc69b3 — Medianetmv (@Medianetmv) June 17, 2021

As per head coach Tite, their time in Copa America will be for testing things, and their goal will remain the World Cup in Qatar in 2022. That being said, Brazil has beaten Peru in the 2019 Copa America final (3-1). Now, Peru is in the last spot in the South American World Cup qualifiers. Brazil will continue to have the advantage in this match.

The teams have also faced each other 19 times in Copa America before. Brazil has won 13 matches, while Peru has won three.

Neymar 🇧🇷 has now scored 67 international goals for Brazil. He is just 10 away to equal Pele's record. 🌟 #CopaAmerica2021 pic.twitter.com/zp4uU0gtYr — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) June 13, 2021

However, COVID-19 concerns for the tournament have continued. Earlier this week, Peru's fitness coach Nestor Bonillo also tested positive for COVID-19 and has not travelled to Brazil.

(Image credits: Neymar Instagram)