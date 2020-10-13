Is Neymar Playing Tonight Vs Peru? Brazil Team News For World Cup Qualifier

Brazil will take on Peru in the World Cup qualifiers in their next game. Peru vs Brazil will take place on Wednesday, October 14 at 5:30 am IST. The World Cup qualifier will be held at the Estadio Nacional de Lima. Here is our Peru vs Brazil preview and an injury update on Brazil talisman Neymar.

Brazil vs Peru World Cup qualifier preview

Brazil will be looking to continue their winning start to the qualifying campaign when they visit Peru. Brazil ran out comprehensive winners in their last World Cup qualifying encounter, beating Bolivia 5-0 at home. Peru, on the other hand, will be looking to win their first match of the campaign. Peru played out an entertaining away draw against Paraguay last time out, with the game ending 2-2.

Preparação encerrada! #SeleçãoBrasileira realizou último treino em SP, antes do duelo contra o Peru. Vamos, Brasil! ⚽🇧🇷



— CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) October 12, 2020

While Brazil have an admirable head to head record against Peru, it was the hosts who won the last game between the two sides. Peru ran out 1-0 winners when the two sides faced each other in an international friendly last year. Overall, Brazil have won 33 times against Peru, losing just five times in 47 games according to 11v11.

Neymar injury update: Is Neymar playing tonight?

The World Cup qualifiers for the South American region began with some doubts regarding the availability of star forward Neymar. The PSG attacker had sustained a calf injury last month during the French side’s fixture against Reims, with the 28-year-old feeling some tightness in his calf. The Neymar injury concerns arose once again when the attacker had to leave Brazil's training session early with a suspected back problem.

However, the Neymar injury concerns have since been put to rest, with the PSG ace completing 90 minutes in both the games post the calf strain. Neymar started PSG’s game against Angers, with the forward scoring two goals and registering an assist. The Brazilian also played the nation’s first World Cup qualifier against Bolivia, where he notched up two assists in the game.

Ahead of the clash against Peru, Neymar has been seen training with the entire squad and will be expected to be part of the playing 11. To check whether Neymar makes the starting 11, fans can follow the Brazil national team’s social media accounts, where the team news will be posted ahead of the game.

Brazil vs Peru team news: Probable playing 11

Peru: Pedro Gallese, Luis Advincula, Carlos Zambrano, Luis Abram, Miguel Trauco, Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotun, Pedro Aquino, Andre Carillo, Christian Cueva, Raul Ruidiaz

Brazil: Weverton, Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Renan Lodi, Fabinho, Casemiro, Philippe Coutinho, Rodrygo, Roberto Firmino, Neymar

Image Credits: Neymar Instagram