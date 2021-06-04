Is Neymar Playing Vs Ecuador? Brazil Team News For World Cup Qualifier

Brazil are all set to host Ecuador in matchday seven of the World Cup qualifiers at the Estadio Beira-Rio. The game will begin live at 9:30 PM local time on Friday, June 4 (Saturday, June 5 at 6:00 AM IST). With Brazil looking to qualify for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Tite's side will need all their top players to be fit. With the stakes so high for Brazil, it raises the questions: 'Is Neymar playing tonight vs Ecuador?' or 'When is Neymar coming back?'

Is Neymar playing tonight vs Ecuador? What is the latest Neymar injury update?

Having failed to win a World Cup with Brazil, Neymar will be desperate to help his side qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Brazil is the most successful team as they have won five World Cups. However, they have failed to win the most prestigious prize since 2002, the year when Ronaldo helped his Brazil side to beat Germany 2-0 in the finals.

As far as the latest Neymar injury update goes, the Brazil talisman suffered a late injury scare as two overenthusiastic fans knocked him over outside his team hotel. The Brazil fans collided with the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward as they slipped while running towards him, seeking an autograph and picture. The hilarious clip can be seen in the tweet below.

📽 Neymar foi atropelado na chegada ao hotel após o treino 🥺😅!!!

Tomem cuidado com o pé dele gente... 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/n5NoijW6SX — Memesneymar 🔛 (@memesneymar) June 4, 2021

When is Neymar coming back?

With Brazil boss Tite yet to offer a Neymar injury update, it remains to be seen whether the PSG forward will be fit for the game against Ecuador. A Neymar injury blow will be a huge setback for Brazil as the 29-year-old has already demonstrated his worth to the national side by scoring three goals and two assists in just two World Cup qualifying games so far.

However, considering the impact of the fall, Brazil fans can be optimistic that a Neymar return to the starting line-up can be seen today. A Neymar return is crucial to Brazil as the games are coming thick and fast for Tite's side, who are set to play Paraguay next Tuesday before beginning their Copa America campaign on June 13 against Venezuela.

Brazil vs Ecuador team news: Neymar return to the starting line-up expected

Brazil predicted starting line-up: Alisson Becker, Emerson Royal, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro, Lucas Paqueta, Casemiro, Everton Ribeiro, Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino, Neymar

Ecuador predicted starting line-up: Alexander Dominguez, Angelo Preciado, Robert Arboleda, Xavier Arreaga, Pervis Estupinan, Moises Caicedo, Christian Noboa, Fidel Martinez, Angel Mena, Juan Cazares, Enner Valencia