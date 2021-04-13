Is Robert Lewandowski Playing Tonight Vs PSG? Bayern Team News For UCL Showdown

Bayern Munich will lock horns will Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes for their UCL quarter-final second leg on Tuesday, April 13. The encounter between the two European giants is scheduled to commence at 9:00 PM local time (Wednesday, April 14 at 12:30 AM IST). However, social media has been abuzz over - 'Is Robert Lewandowski playing tonight in the fixture or not?', given that Bayern are trailing 2-3 from the first leg last week.

Robert Lewandowski injury: Bayern star returns to training ahead of UCL game vs PSG

Earlier on Monday, Robert Lewandowski was pictured at Bayern's training ground, speaking rumours of a possible Robert Lewandowski return for the UCL quarter-final second leg against PSG and a query - 'When is Robert Lewandowski coming back?'. The 32-year-old missed the first leg due to a knee injury he sustained while on international duty on March 29. Lewandowski injured his knee during Poland's World Cup qualifying win over Andorra and then missed the group game against England as well.

Reports confirmed that Lewandowski strained a ligament in his right knee and at the time of the Robert Lewandowski injury, it was revealed that he would be out of action for at least four weeks. He was then effectively ruled out for the crunch UCL quarter-final first leg game against PSG at the Allianz Arena. Bayern suffered a 3-2 defeat courtesy the Robert Lewandowski injury and squandered a number of chances during the game.

Is Robert Lewandowski playing tonight? Bayern striker to miss PSG game

By his own admission, Robert Lewandowski will miss the 2nd leg UCL quarter-final vs PSG on Tuesday, answering the 'Is Robert Lewandowski playing tonight?' query himself. The 32-year-old striker spoke to Sky Sports last week and was asked about whether he would be able to feature vs PSG in the second leg. He said, "No, [next week] is still too early. I'll do everything I can to get back on the pitch, but only when I feel really good and safe. It's not a good feeling to sit at home." Therefore, the Robert Lewandowski return date remains uncertain.

Lewandowski has scored a phenomenal 35 goals in 25 league matches so far in the 2020-21 Bundesliga campaign and had been firmly on course to smash Gerd Muller’s second-season league record of 40 goals from the 1971-72 season. In total, Lewandowski has rattled off 42 goals in 36 competitive games for Bayern this season. He struck 55 times in 47 outings last term as Bayern won a continental treble.

Image Credits - fcbayern.com