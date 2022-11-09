Is Sadio Mane Injured? Bayern Munich Provide Huge Update On Senegalese's WC Participation

With just over a week remaining for the FIFA World Cup 2022 to begin in Qatar, Senegal may have just suffered a massive blow as their captain Sadio Mane suffered an injury during the club's recent clash against Werder Bremen. While Mane's club, Bayern Munich, have not ruled him out of the World Cup yet, reports suggest that the 30-year-old would play no part for his national side.

Will Sadio Mane take part in FIFA World Cup?

Sadio Mane's participation at the FIFA World Cup 2022 was put in doubt when the Senegalese international limped off the field during the Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen clash. The Bavarians issued a recent statement to give an update on Mane's injury that read, "Sadio Mané suffered an injury to his right fibula head. He is out for the game against Schalke. Further examinations will follow in the next few days. FC Bayern will be in contact with the medical side of the Senegalese Football Association."

While Bayern Munich have not yet ruled Mane out of Senegal's FIFA World Cup squad, a report from L'Equipe states that the 30-year-old is ruled out for the tournament. With Senegal coach, Aliou Cisse, set to announce Senegal's squad on November 11, it will be interesting to see if Mane is included or not.

If Mane is indeed ruled out for the FIFA World Cup, it will undoubtedly be a huge blow for Senegal who have shown immense promise recently. Under the leadership of the 30-year-old, Senegal won their first African Cup of Nations title by defeating seven-time champion Egypt in the final. With Mane's inclusion seeming unlikely in Senegal's World Cup squad, it will be interesting to see how much of a blow his absence will be to them.

Even if Senegal are able to find a good replacement for Mane, the 30-year-old's absence would certainly be felt by his fans back home, who absolutely adore him. After signing for Bayern Munich in this past summer transfer window, Mane himself commented upon the love he receives from Senegal fans. While speaking in a conversation with the club's in-house media channel (as quoted by bundesliga.com), Mane said, "When I play football, back home, nobody goes to work. Everyone's sitting in front of the television."