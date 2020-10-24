Is Sergio Ramos Playing Tonight? Real Madrid Captain's Injury Update Ahead Of El Clasico

Real Madrid's humiliating defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk cast doubts on the Los Blancos' preparations to face Barcelona on Saturday. Particularly, the absence of skipper Sergio Ramos due to a knock proved fatal for Zinedine Zidane, who was forced to start Eder Militao besides Raphael Varane. With Real Madrid all set to face their fiercest rivals, the question remains - Is Sergio Ramos playing tonight against Barcelona?

Also Read | Sergio Ramos transfer: Juventus, PSG could sign Real Madrid captain for FREE next year

Sergio Ramos injury forces him out of UCL opener

Ramos suffered a knock in the LaLiga clash against Cadiz. The defender was forced off from the game when Los Blancos were already trailing against the newly-promoted side. Following the defeat, Zidane confirmed the Sergio Ramos injury rumours. His knock saw him stand as a mere spectator in the Champions League opener against Shakhtar Donetsk.

And Ramos' absence proved just how much the Real Madrid backline depends on him. The duo of Militao and Varane failed to survive the attacking waver triggered by the Ukrainian side. Ironicaly, Shakhtar were playing with several of their reserve players, after many first-team stars tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Also Read | El Clasico 2020: Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos set to be sidelined for marquee clash

Is Sergio Ramos playing tonight? Sergio Ramos return on cards?

Ramos was pictured participating in the Real Madrid training sessions recently. Earlier reports suggested that the defender has been working alone on the ball. Some reports also claimed that the 34-year-old might not be available for Zidane against Barcelona on Saturday, inflicting a huge blow to the club.

But the manager has provided an update on the Sergio Ramos return. In a major sigh of relief, Zidane, on being quizzed on when is Sergio Ramos coming back, has confirmed that the defender is fit completely. The Frenchman, while speaking in the pre-match presser, described his captain as a leader and asserted that the club was not taking any risks with the player's fitness. Ramos will hence be available against Barcelona.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos speak for first time in two years following fallout

Real Madrid team news amid Sergio Ramos injury update

Although Ramos is available for the El Clasico and is likely to start, some key players are set to miss out on the clash. Superstar Eden Hazard hasn't played a single minute this season due to an injury and will again miss out on the El Clasico. Besides, Martin Odegaard, Daniel Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola are also unavailable.

Also Read | Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos posts comic clip about Amazon Prime Video show 'The Boys'

Image courtesy: Real Madrid Instagram