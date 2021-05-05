Is Sergio Ramos Playing Tonight Vs Chelsea? Latest Sergio Ramos Injury Update

Real Madrid are all set to take on an in-form Chelsea side in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League (UCL) semi-final on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge. Having drawn the first leg 1-1 at home, Zinedine Zidane's men will have it all to do if they are to keep their hopes alive of a fourteenth UCL trophy. With that in mind, it raises the questions: 'Is Sergio Ramos playing tonight?' And what is the latest Sergio Ramos injury update?

Is Sergio Ramos playing tonight? When is Sergio Ramos coming back?

The latest Sergio Ramos injury update will bring a sense of joy and relief to all Real Madrid fans. The Blancos captain is finally deemed fit and has also been included in tonight's matchday squad. The 35-year old centre-back has travelled with the team to London after missing over two months of football due to injury.

The Sergio Ramos return is a significant boost to Zinedine Zidane's side who are missing a number of key players in defence. Real Madrid continue to be without first-choice defenders Raphael Varane and Dani Carvajal as both are sidelined with injuries. Meanwhile, Marcelo and Federico Valverde also remain doubts for this fixture despite being added to the matchday squad.

When is Sergio Ramos coming back? Zinedine Zidane answers Real Madrid fans' biggest query

Speaking at his press conference, Zinedine Zidane said, "Everyone who is here is prepared. We’ll see tomorrow who plays. The fact that Ramos is here with us means that he is prepared. That’s important. He is our leader and our captain. We won’t risk him, but if he’s here then it means he’s ready to play." Chelsea fans are likely to be worried when they hear this news considering the impact Ramos' presence will have on the Real Madrid defence.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid team news

Chelsea predicted starting line-up: Edouard Mendy; Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen; Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho; Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner

Real Madrid predicted starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois; Nacho, Sergio Ramos, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy; Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos; Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema

How to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid live in India?

Indian fans can watch the Chelsea vs Real Madrid game live on Sony Ten 2 SD/HD. The Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.