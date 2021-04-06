Is Sergio Ramos Playing Tonight Vs Liverpool? Real Madrid Team News For UCL fixture

Real Madrid lock horns with Liverpool at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium for their Champions League quarter-final first leg clash on Tuesday, April 6. The game between the two European giants is scheduled to commence at 9:00 PM local time (Wednesday, April 7 at 12:30 AM IST). However, netizens have been curious to know whether or not Real Madrid's inspirational captain, Sergio Ramos, will feature in the game after sustaining a muscle injury during the international break. So the question arises - 'Is Sergio Ramos playing tonight?'

Sergio Ramos injury update: Real Madrid star suffers injury on international duty

On Thursday, Real Madrid released a statement on the Sergio Ramos injury that the defender sustained while on international duty. During the 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers with Spain, Ramos picked up a calf injury. The statement from Los Blancos read, "Following the tests carried out today on our captain, Sergio Ramos, by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to the internal calf in his left leg. His recovery will be monitored."

Sergio Ramos return: When is Sergio Ramos coming back?

Although the reigning LaLiga champions have not put out a stipulated timescale for the Sergio Ramos return, various reports suggest the 35 year-old-will be out on the sidelines for the next four weeks. Thus, Ramos is likely to miss out on all the games Real Madrid will play this month. Ramos took to Instagram and revealed that he feels 'hurt' by the fact that he will not be able to help Madrid through their upcoming tough run of fixtures.

Is Sergio Ramos playing tonight vs Liverpool?

Sergio Ramos will not be playing in the game against Liverpool on Tuesday. The Real Madrid captain has been ruled out due to his calf injury and wasn't included in Zinedine Zidane's 21-man squad for the UCL quarter-final first-leg game. Ramos had only recently returned to action after recovering from a left knee injury that had kept him out for a considerable period of time. This season, Ramos scored four times in 20 appearances for Madrid.

Sergio Ramos injury update and other Real Madrid team news for Liverpool encounter

Along with Ramos, Eden Hazard also failed to make it to the squad. The Belgian winger returned to training last week but will not feature in the game on Tuesday. The game also comes too soon for Dani Carvajal.

Predicted line-up for Real Madrid to face Liverpool: Courtois; Varane, Militao, Nacho; Vazquez, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Mendy; Vinicius, Benzema.

Image Credits - Sergio Ramos Instagram