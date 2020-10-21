Is Sergio Ramos Playing Tonight Vs Shakhtar In The UEFA Champions League Clash?

Real Madrid will begin their Champions League campaign by hosting Shakhtar Donetsk on Matchday 1 in Group B on Wednesday, October 21. The game between Real Madrid and Shakhtar is scheduled to kick off at 6:55 pm local time (10:25 pm IST) at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium but several questions have been raised over the fitness and availability of Los Blancos captain Sergio Ramos. The Spanish centre-back suffered a knock during Real Madrid's 0-1 defeat against Cadiz last weekend and was substituted at half-time.

Sergio Ramos injury concern as Real Madrid captain picks up a knock over the weekend

Real Madrid suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday when newly-promoted Cadiz registered a shock 1-0 win over the defending LaLiga champions. However, there was even more concern over star defender Sergio Ramos, who was subbed off at half-time after the 34-year old took a knock on his knee. Ramos also wasn't able to train with the rest of the Real Madrid squad on Tuesday and Zinedine Zidane provided an injury update on the defender ahead of Shakhtar's visit to the Spanish capital.

Zidane on Ramos' knee: "Sergio has a problem, he didn't train with us this morning. We don't want to take any risks. He has some discomfort. We'll see tomorrow but today he couldn't train as normal." — Alex Kirkland (@alexkirkland) October 20, 2020

Is Sergio Ramos playing tonight vs Shakhtar Donetsk? Zizou provides Sergio Ramos injury update ahead of Shakhtar game

While speaking to reporters in his pre-match press conference, Zidane explained that he wasn't planning to risk Sergio Ramos for the game against Shakhtar on Wednesday. "We are not going to risk anyone. He (Ramos) might not be able to face Shakhtar because he wasn't able to train well", said the Frenchman. Real Madrid also didn't name Ramos in their squad to face Shakhtar and the star defender will not take part in the game tonight.

When is Sergio Ramos coming back? Sergio Ramos return crucial as El Clasico nears

Although reports from Marca claimed that Sergio Ramos was keen on playing for Real Madrid against Shakhtar, Zidane has been unwilling to risk the club captain. More so, because Real Madrid will make the trip to the Camp Nou on Saturday to face fierce rivals Barcelona. There has been no timescale given on Ramos' return to action but Madrid will be sweating over their centre-back's availability for the weekend.

Real Madrid team news: Los Blancos' injury woes ahead of Shakhtar clash

Along with Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal, Eden Hazard, Martin Odegaard and Alvaro Odriozola will all miss the game against Shakhtar. Here's Real Madrid's squad to face the Ukrainian giants on Wednesday nigght:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Diego Altube.

Defenders: Nacho Rodriguez, Eder Militao, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy.

Midfielders: Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Isco, Fede Valverde.

Forwards: Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo Goes, Lucas Vazquez.

Image Credits - Real Madrid Instagram