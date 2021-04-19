Is The Champions League Cancelled? Fans Baffled As Super League Clashes With UEFA

On Sunday evening, Europe's top 12 clubs released a shocking joint statement to come up with plans for a European Super League. This statement came across shortly after UEFA was moving ahead with a proposal of a revised format for the 2024 UEFA Champions League. As a result, fans are left baffled and are asking the question: 'Is the Champions League cancelled'?

What is European Super League and what are the European Super League teams?

The twelve European clubs that released the joint statement include Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan. According to reports, two German clubs and a French club are also expected to join the European Super League as founding members. The press release issued by the founding clubs stated that the inaugural season will feature 20 European Super League teams: 15 founding members and five rotating clubs.

The rotating clubs will qualify for this exclusive league on the basis of their achievements in the previous season. These clubs will be divided into two groups of 10 with the top three teams from each group qualifying for the quarter-finals. The fourth and fifth teams will compete in a two-legged playoff to decide the remaining spot in the quarter-finals. The European Super League final is expected to be held at a neutral venue in May, where the top two European Super League teams will compete to win the trophy.

Is the Champions League cancelled?

On hearing the news of the European Super League, UEFA along with the domestic leagues issued a joint statement in response. "If this were to happen, we wish to reiterate that we – UEFA, the English FA, RFEF, FIGC, the Premier League, LaLiga, Lega Serie A, but also FIFA and all our member associations – will remain united in our efforts to stop this cynical project, a project that is founded on the self-interest of a few clubs at a time when society needs solidarity more than ever." Champions League fans can be relieved that the most prestigious European trophy is not going anywhere but may just get a new format as per the latest proposals.

UEFA, the English Football Association, the Premier League, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), LaLiga, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and Lega Serie A have today released a statement.



Champions League 2024 format

As per the proposed UEFA Champions League 2024 format, the change will see each club play 10 group games rather than six before advancing to a sixteen team knock-out. The top eight sides will go through to the last 16 while the bottom 12 sides will be eliminated. Meanwhile, the sides finishing between ninth and 24th position will compete in two-legged play-offs. On the other hand, the losers of these ties will drop down to the Europa League. However, there could be significant changes because of the draconian proposal made by Europe's top clubs.