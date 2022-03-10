Is The Sale Of Chelsea FC Possible As UK Govt Freezes Owner Roman Abramovich's Assets?

The UK government announced on Thursday that Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich will face sanctions, with several of his assets set to be frozen, including the club. The Russian oil mogul will face sanctions due to his alleged close ties with President Vladimir Putin, who called for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine two weeks ago on Thursday.

Abramovich is believed to have had close ties with the Russian President, with several reports having claimed that the 55-year old purchased state-owned assets at prices far below market value consequently of the controversial loans-for-shares privatization program during Putin's initial stint as President. With Abramovich sanctioned, the major question is whether Chelsea can be sold.

Can Chelsea FC be sold as Roman Abramovich faces sanctions?

Chelsea FC, which is estimated to be worth approximately a staggering £3 billion, cannot be sold at the moment as the sanctions on Roman Abramovich will take place with immediate effect. However, the London outfit can continue some of its operations, such as partaking in crucial competitions like the Premier League. While the press release issued by the UK government explained the sanctions on seven oligarchs in detail, here is a look at how will they impact Abramovich and the sale of Chelsea.

We'll keep pushing onwards and upwards! 🎙 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 9, 2022

"Given the significant impact that today's sanctions would have on Chelsea football club and the potential knock-on effects of this, the Government has this morning published a licence which authorises a number of football-related activities to continue at Chelsea. This includes permissions for the club to continue playing matches and other football-related activity which will, in turn, protect the Premier League, the wider football pyramid, loyal fans and other clubs. This licence will only allow certain explicitly named actions to ensure the designated individual is not able to circumvent UK sanctions. The licence will be kept under constant review and we will work closely with the football authorities," further read the release.

Abramovich, who is looking to sell Chelsea, had an extremely successful stint as the owner of the club. Under his leadership, the club won a whopping 21 trophies in 19 years. They won the Premier League and FA Cup on five occasions, the EFL Cup thrice and the UEFA Champions League twice, amongst others.