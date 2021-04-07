Is Timo Werner Playing Tonight Vs Porto? Chelsea Team News For UCL Clash

Chelsea FC travel to Sevilla where they lock horns against FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday. The first leg of the final eight in Europe's premier club competition is set to be played on April 7 at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan with the kickoff scheduled for 12:30 PM (Thursday, April 8) according to IST. With Thomas Tuchel having the majority of his players available to play, we look to answer the question "Is Timo Werner playing tonight?"

Is Timo Werner playing tonight: Timo Werner injury update

Timo Werner was visibly tired and frustrated during Chelsea's 5-2 mauling at the hands of West Brom which was the London outfit's first loss under Thomas Tuchel. Despite playing the full 90 minutes last Saturday, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has not hinted at any injury concerns for the German star during the pre-match press conference and deemed him fully fit for the clash.

FC Porto vs Chelsea Team News

Chelsea will be happy to have the likes of N’Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic back with the team for the crucial clash. However, the German manager is not expected to risk starting the former and could hand him a few minutes from the bench. Despite being fully fit, Timo Werner is expected to be rested after playing the full match against West Brom as Chelsea are expected to have French forward Olivier Giroud lead the line against their Portuguese counterparts.

Werner's chances of starting the match and playing an inside forward behind Giroud are less as Thomas Tuchel is expected to prefer playing Mason Mount, who started from the bench in the West Brom game. The German Tactician should be pairing the English international with Hakim Ziyech as the former Ajax star was subbed off in the first half to bring on Andreas Christensen after Thiago Silva's red card. With the likes of Kai Havertz and Christen Pulisic also fighting for a spot in the starting 11 and Tammy Abraham also be back in the matchday squad, the former RB Leipzig attacker will most likely remain benched throughout the match.

Chelsea's Predicted Starting 11

Chelsea FC- Edouard Mendy, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, Olivier Giroud

FC Porto vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea has excelled in the Champions League as the Blues of London are unbeaten in the competition this season. Despite suffering from their first loss of the Thomas Tuchel era, Chelsea start the match as absolute favourites and are expected to register an easy win in Spain on Wednesday.

Prediction: Porto 1-2 Chelsea