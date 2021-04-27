Is Toni Kroos Playing Tonight Vs Chelsea? Latest Injury Update On Real Madrid Midfielder

Real Madrid will host Chelsea at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on Tuesday, April 27 for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final. The game is scheduled to commence at 9:00 PM local time (Wednesday, April 28 at 12:30 AM IST). However, social media has been abuzz over whether or not Real Madrid metronome Toni Kroos will play against the Blues following his recent injury.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea preview

Real Madrid are currently in 2nd place on the LaLiga table, two points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid. However, Los Blancos were held to a goalless draw against Real Betis at the weekend. Zinedine Zidane's men were able to book their spot in the final four of the Champions League of a 3-1 aggregate victory against Liverpool in the quarter-finals over the two legs.

Meanwhile, Chelsea earned a 1-0 win over West Ham United at the weekend to boost their hopes of a top-four finish. The Blues shrugged off a late scare by FC Porto in the UCL quarterfinals and progressed to the next stage with a 2-1 aggregate win over the Portuguese outfit. Thomas Tuchel's men also have an FA Cup final to prepare for but their focus will undoubtedly be on Real Madrid this week.

Toni Kroos injury update ahead of UCL semi-final showdown vs Chelsea

Kroos had been struggling from muscular discomfort given Real Madrid's hectic schedule and his constant involvement in the team this season. Kroos has featured 38 times for Zinedine Zidane's side in all competitions this season, the most recent of those appearances coming against Liverpool in the UCL at Anfield. However, he took part in the team training session on Sunday.

Is Toni Kroos playing tonight vs Chelsea? When will Toni Kroos return to action?

Barring any late setback or injury, Toni Kroos is expected to start in midfield for Real Madrid on Tuesday. The German star was included in Madrid's 22-man squad and was also spotted in training earlier this week. Kroos has been phenomenal for Real Madrid this season, controlling games for the 13-time European champions in the centre of the park. He has also chipped in with three goals and 10 assists across all competitions this term.

Real Madrid injury team news, injuries and suspensions

Real Madrid will be without Federico Valverde, who remains in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. Zidane will also have to make do without Sergio Ramos (calf), Lucas Vazquez (knee) and Ferland Mendy (calf).

