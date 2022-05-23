Is Zlatan Ibrahimovic Leaving AC Milan? Swede Gives Emotional Speech After Serie A Win

40-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic is currently in one of his best forms as he guided AC Milan to their first Scudetto in 11 years and 19th overall. The Swedish forward scored eight goals and contributed with three assists in 23 Serie A appearances. Following the Rossoneri's stunning triumph, the Swede gave an emotional speech to his teammates as he commented on his future. Ibrahimovic explained how AC Milan's historic victory means so much more, as no one expected them to win the Serie A this year.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic gives emotional speech to AC Milan teammates

While speaking in the dressing room following AC Milan's 19th Serie A win, Zlatan Ibrahimovic said, "Get everybody in here! Guys, stay calm. I'm not about to say goodbye. Guys, from day one… when I arrived, then others arrived after. Very few believed in us. But when we understood we needed to make sacrifices, suffer, believe and work, when this happened, we became a group. And when you’re a group, you can achieve the things we’ve achieved. Now, we’re the Champions of Italy."

The Swede then went on to thank all the players, stating that this campaign had not been easy for them. "First of all, I want to thank all the players, the 40-year-old added. "We also want to thank Paolo (Maldini), Ricky (Massara) and Ivan (Gazidis). It hasn’t been easy but we’ve been a real group this season. At the beginning of the campaign, no one believed in us but through these principles, we became stronger. I’m very proud of all of you."

He concluded his emotional inspirational speech by asking his teammates to celebrate like champions 'because it isn’t Milan that belongs to AC Milan, Italy belongs to AC Milan!' Soon after, he flipped the table and the whole dressing room went crazy in celebration.

AC Milans win Serie A with 3-0 win over Sassuolo

The city of Milan was swarming with a sea of celebrating red-and-black fans as AC Milan secured its first Serie A title in 11 years on Sunday with a 3-0 win at Sassuolo. Thousands of supporters in the team's colours had started gathering in Milan's Piazza del Duomo, in front of the iconic cathedral, even before the Rossoneri clinched its 19th scudetto. And it was the man who thrives on the big occasions who helped Milan do it, as veteran forward Olivier Giroud scored twice to set his side on the way to the win. Rafael Leão set up all three first-half goals. The 22-year-old Leão was presented with the Serie A player of the season award after the match.

(Inputs from AP)