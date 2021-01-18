Is Zlatan Ibrahimovic Playing Tonight Vs Cagliari? AC Milan Team News For Serie A Fixture

AC Milan have endured to a sensational form ever since the arrival of striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic last year. The former Sweden international's impact at San Siro could be comprehended from the fact that the club are currently leading the Serie A charts. His absence due to an injury against Juventus proved detrimental with the team losing their first game of the competition this season, underlining his importance for manager Stefano Pioli.

Is Zlatan Ibrahimovic playing tonight? When is Zlatan Ibrahimovic coming back?

Ibrahimovic sustained a thigh injury in the game against Napoli back in November last year. Following the injury, he was sidelined for several weeks. He went on to miss out on the clash against defending champions Juventus, which was played in the first week of January.

But he was included in the squad to face Torino in the game that followed, after being deemed fit for the Serie A clash. But he did not start for Pioli, only to mark his return on the field five minutes before the final whistle, replacing striker Rafael Leão. Interestingly, AC Milan won the clash against Torino with two first-half goals.

Is Zlatan Ibrahimovic playing tonight? Zlatan Ibrahimovic return

As per the latest Zlatan Ibrahimovic injury update, the 39-year-old is completely fit for the clash against Cagliari. Ibrahimovic is likely to start his first game since his injury in November, with Pioli set to entrust the former Manchester United striker to lead the lines on Monday, January 18 (Tuesday according to IST).

AC Milan team news

Pioli will have to cope in the absence of some key players ahead of the Cagliari clash. Ante Rebic is yet to recover from his injury and will make his return only after a few weeks. Hakan Calahanoglu faces a similar situation. Besides, Ismael Bennacer, Matteo Gabbia, Rade Krunic and Theo Hernandez will be absent on Monday. Moreover, Rafael Leao misses out after being sent off in the previous game.

Serie A standings update

AC Milan lead the Serie A charts, jointly with city rivals Inter Milan. But Pioli's men have a game more to play than the Nerazzurri. With 40 points in 17 games, Milan have conceded just one defeat in the competition this season, against defending champions Juventus. Besides, Milan's opponent for the night, Cagliari, sit 17th in the Serie A standings.

