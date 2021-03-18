Is Zlatan Ibrahimovic Playing Tonight Vs Man United? Vital Milan Team News For UEL Fixture

AC Milan and Manchester United prepare to renew hostilities in the second leg of their Europa League last 16 battle at the San Siro on Thursday, March 18. The contest is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM local time (Friday, March 19 at 1:30 AM IST), only a week after their first leg encounter at Old Trafford ended in a 1-1 draw. However, social media has been abuzz over the Zlatan Ibrahimovic injury and whether he will be fit to feature against his former club.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic injury update: Milan star returns to training ahead of crunch Man United game

Ibrahimovic missed the last four games for AC Milan due to a left thigh injury, which also forced him to miss the first leg Europa League last 16 encounter against Man United at Old Trafford. The Swedish forward sustained his thigh injury in the game against AS Roma at the beginning of March. While Ibrahimovic was initially expected to miss out on both the games against his former club, the 39-year-old has recovered sooner than expected and was spotted training with the Milan squad on Tuesday, which might make the answer to the 'When is Zlatan Ibrahimovic coming back?' query.

United and Milan played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg at Old Trafford, as Amad Diallo's intelligent header was cancelled out by Simon Kjaer's late equaliser for the Rossoneri. When the draw was first announced, there was much excitement around Ibrahimovic's potential reunion with his former side after establishing himself as a fan-favourite during his short spell, scoring in the Community Shield and EFL Cup triumphs during the 2016-17 season. However, Zlatan was forced to sit out the first leg game at Old Trafford due to his thigh injury.

Is Zlatan Ibrahimovic playing tonight? Zlatan Ibrahimovic return expected vs Man United

Multiple reports have answered the 'Is Zlatan Ibrahimovic playing tonight' question by claiming that he is fit and ready to play in the game against United on Thursday. However, even on the expected Zlatan Ibrahimovic return, it has been suggested that he will start the game on the bench. This might still raise the query - 'Where is Zlatan Ibrahimovic coming back?' The veteran forward has already scored 15 goals and racked up two assists in all competitions for Stefano Piolo's side this campaign.

Milan vs Man United team news apart from Zlatan Ibrahimovic injury update

For the hosts, Alessio Romagnoli and Davide Calabria are expected to undergo late fitness tests. Hakan Calhanoglu and Theo Hernandez missed the first leg but are expected to return for the Italians on Thursday. Ante Rebic is tipped to lead the attack for Milan.

For the visitors, Anthony Martial, Eric Bailly and Edinson Cavani will miss out. However, Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek have joined the travelling party.

