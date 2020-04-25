ISD Vs KUK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Tajikistan Higher League Live

FC Istiklol will face FC Kuktosh at Central Stadium in their next Tajikistan Higher League game. FC Istiklol are on the top spot on the Tajikistan Higher League points table with seven points to their name. They have managed to win two games in the three games played so far (Draw 1). FC Istiklol played FC Khatlon in their last Tajikistan Higher League 2020 clash, which ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

As for FC Kuktosh, they are placed third on the points table with five points to their name. FC Kuktosh have managed to win one game out of the three games played (Draws 2). FC Kuktosh faced FK Khujand in their last league match, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The ISD vs KUK Dream11 game is scheduled for Saturday, April 25, 05:30 PM IST. Here is the ISD vs KUK Dream11 prediction, ISD vs KUK Dream11 top picks and ISD vs KUK Dream11 team.

Also Read | Kevin De Bruyne Picks Cristiano Ronaldo As His Dream Teammate For One Particular Reason

ISD vs KUK Dream11 team

Also Read | Liverpool Set To Become Premier League Champions As UEFA Declines 'null And Void' Option

ISD vs KUK Dream11 top picks

Manuchekhr Dzhalilov (C) Alisher Dzhalilov (VC) Khikmatullo Rasulov Akhtam Kholboev

Also Read | Lionel Messi Would Choose Neymar Over Lautaro Martinez If Given A Choice: Barcelona Source

ISD vs KUK Dream11 team

ISD vs KUK Dream11 team: FC Istiklol Full Squad

Manuchekhr Dzhalilov, Rustam Soirov, Sheriddin Boboev, Mukhammadzhon Rakhimov, Vakhyt Orazsakhedov, Amadoni Kamolov, Alisher Dzhalilov, Sharifbek Rahmatov, Ekhson Pandzhshanbe, Viktor Svezhov, Hasan Muhammadjoni, Salam Ashurmamdov, Khurshed-Timur Dzhuraev, Saidmukhtor Azimov, Iskandar Dzhalilov, Oleksii Larin, Tabrezi Davlatmir, Zoir Dzhuraboev, Marko Milic, Jamshed Rakhmonov, Shakhzod Davlatov, Vakhdat Khanonov, Nikola Stosic, Rustam Yatimov, Dilshod Dodoboev

ISD vs KUK Dream11 team: FC Kuktosh Full Squad

Daler Edgorov, Mukhiddin Odilov, Abbos Ikramov, Atkhamdzhon Abdulloev, Gurez Aslonov, Mukhammad Gulaev, Otabek Karimov, Khikmatullo Rasulov, Mukhsindzhon Abdugaffarov, Bunyod Shodiev, Erfan Moradnejadi, Munir Davlatbekov, Sobirdzhon Kholmatov, Khikmatilo Ismoilov, Artur Shabrin, Abdurasul Rakhmonov, Sultonsho Mirzoev, Kholmurod Nazarov, Prince Arthur, Farrukh Abdurakhmonov, Akhtam Kholboev, Kurbonali Babaev, Ishmael Clothe

Also Read | Ramadan Kareem: Paul Pogba , Mo Salah, Ozil And Others Send Out Wishes To Their Fans

ISD vs KUK Dream11 prediction

Our ISD vs KUK Dream11 prediction is that Istiklol will win the game.

Note: The ISD vs KUK Dream11 prediction, ISD vs KUK Dream11 top picks, and ISD vs KUK Dream11 team are based on our own analysis. The ISD vs KUK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.