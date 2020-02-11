ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United FC And Jamshedpur FC Play Out Thrilling 3-3 Draw

NorthEast United hosted Jamshedpur FC in their Matchday 16 clash of Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20. Both the sides are out of contention to qualify for the playoffs but they fought very well for their pride. The clash saw six goals in total as NorthEast United and Jamshedpur FC slotted three goals each to share a point between them. It was a thriller of a contest and the players gave the audience a game worth their monies.

Also Read | Zinedine Zidane Backs His Team Selection In Copa Del Rey Clash Against Real Sociedad

ISL Highlights: NorthEast United 3-3 Jamshedpur FC

NorthEast United's Federico Gallego took no time to slot the opener in the match. Gallego handed the hosts an early lead in the 4th minute and lifted the spirits of the home crowd. However, David Grande equalised the score towards the end of the first half and the first 45 minutes ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Also Read | Premier League Top Scorers 2019-20: Jamie Vardy, Sergio Aguero Lead The Race

It was a game of ping-pong in the second half. It started exactly as the first half commenced. NorthEast United's Redeem Tlang regained their lead in the 77th minute. And it was nullified by Jamshedpur FC's Noe Acosta in the 82nd minute. Memo then handed Jamshedpur the lead for the first time in the match with his goal in the 85th minute. However, the visitors were reduced to 10 men after Farukh Choudhary was given the red card in the 87th minute and NorthEast United capitalised on the opponent's disadvantage to level the scores again off Jose Leudo's 88th-minute goal.

FULL-TIME



A 6 six goal thriller at Sarusajai and both teams walk away with a point each.#StrongerAsOne #NEUJFC pic.twitter.com/37KlH6l4KM — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) February 10, 2020

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus Teammate Blaise Matuidi Can't Stop Raving About His Abs

NorthEast United and Jamshedpur FC: ISL Upcoming Fixtures

Jamshedpur FC will face Hyderabad FC on Matchday 17 of ISL 2019-20 on Thursday, February 13, 2020. NorthEast United travel to the Kalinga Stadium for their Matchday 17 ISL clash against Odisha FC.

Also Read | Edinson Cavani's Reason For Not Joining Chelsea Or Man United Revealed By His Mother