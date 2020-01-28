ISL 2019-20 Updated Points Table And Knockout Status Of Teams After ATK's Win Over NEUFC

The ISL is entering its final stages. There are a few teams that have already put one foot in the playoff stages of the tournament. FC Goa and ATK are expected to go through to the knockout stages as they both have 27 points each after 14 games. Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC are expected to join them with one more spot remaining to be filled in the coming weeks. Here is the updated ISL points table along with other tournament details.

Also Read | FCG vs KBFC Dream11 ISL prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details

ATK top the ISL points table after last gasp win against NEUFC

Also Read | ISL 2019-20: Points table for the Indian Super League so far

FC Goa remain hot on the trail of ATK with same points tally

The last time Coro stepped up against @OdishaFC, he struck twice to give us a crucial win. 🔥



Can he do it again tomorrow? 🤔#BeGoa #OFCFCG #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/oraelXTKwz — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) January 28, 2020

ATK and FC Goa occupy the first and second spots in the ISL points table respectively (27 points each). The Kolkata-based franchise have looked solid in defence and have done well in attack as well. Fiji-born striker Roy Krishna is ATK's highest goalscorer this season and is expected to lead the line in the playoff games as well.

Meanwhile, Goa and Bengaluru are not letting ATK rest easy as they push to cement their spot in the knockout stages. We expect these three teams to make the next stage of the tournament with a game or two to spare.

Also Read | ISL 2019-20: Team of the week from Matchweek 2 of Indian Super League

Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC and Odisha in the hunt for a play-off spot

"First we have to understand what went wrong (on Friday). Then we can focus on the other game. We have four games and we have to do everything possible to get those 12 points."



The boss Jorge Costa has set the 🎯 for #TheIslanders! 👊#ApunKaTeam 🔵 pic.twitter.com/5klXXuZfVM — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) January 27, 2020

The mid-table battle in the ISL will see a lot of drama in the coming weeks as Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC are all in contention for a playoff spot. Odisha are fourth, Mumbai are fifth while Chennai occupy the sixth spot in the ISL points table. They are followed by Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters FC in the league table.

Also Read | Chennaiyin FC eye win over NEU FC in ISL fixture

Hyderabad FC remain rooted at the bottom of the ISL points table

The last two spots in the ISL points table belong to NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC, respectively. The Northerners had a decent start to the season but have dropped down in the ISL points table in recent weeks. Meanwhile, ISL debutants Hyderabad FC are last in the league with just one win from 14 games.

Also Read | MCFC vs ODS Dream11 ISL prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details