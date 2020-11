ISL 2020-21 Schedule: Full Fixtures List, Venues, Time And Team News

The seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) is scheduled to begin in just a few days. The ISL 2020-21 schedule has already been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the authorities having to make several changes to keep in mind the safety guidelines. The entire ISL 2020-21 schedule will be played in Goa across three venues behind closed doors. Ahead of the new season, here is everything you need to know about the ISL 2020-21 fixtures, the ISL 2020-21 venue, the ISL 2021-21 teams and much more.

The latest ISL season will see a total of 11 teams take part. Players taking part in the competition will have to undergo quarantine periods along with COVID-19 tests before they enter the bio bubble. A total of 110 games will be played, post which five playoff fixtures will decide the winners of the ISL League and Cup competition. The new season is expected to run from November 2020- March 2021, with the details for the first 55 fixtures announced recently.

Initial ISL 2021-21 schedule announced

No. Match Date Time (IST) Venue 1 Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Friday, November 20, 2020 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 2 Northeast United FC vs Mumbai City FC Saturday, November 21, 2020 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan Stadium 3 FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Sunday, November 22, 2020 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 4 Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC Monday, November 23, 2020 7:30 PM GMS Stadium Bambolim 5 Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC Tuesday, November 24, 2020 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan Stadium 6 FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Wednesday, November 25, 2020 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 7 Kerala Blasters FC vs Northeast United FC Thursday, November 26, 2020 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 8 SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Friday, November 27, 2020 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan Stadium 9 Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Saturday, November 28, 2020 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 10 Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Sunday, November 29, 2020 5:00 PM Tilak Maidan Stadium 11 Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Sunday, November 29, 2020 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 12 FC Goa vs Northeast United FC Monday, November 30, 2020 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 13 Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal Tuesday, December 1, 2020 7: 30 PM GMC Stadium 14 Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Wednesday, December 2, 2020 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan Stadium 15 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Thursday, December 3, 2020 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 16 Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Friday, December 4, 2020 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 17 Northeast United FC vs SC East Bengal Saturday, December 5, 2020 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan Stadium 18 Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC Sunday, December 6, 2020 5:00 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 19 FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC Sunday, December 6, 2020 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 20 Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Monday, December 7, 2020 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan Stadium 21 Bengaluru FC vs Northeast United FC Tuesday, December 8, 2020 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 22 Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC Wednesday, December 9, 2020 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 23 SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC Thursday, December 10, 2020 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan Stadium 24 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Friday, December 11, 2020 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 25 Odisha FC vs FC Goa Saturday, December 12, 2020 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolin 26 Northeast United vs Chennaiyin FC Sunday, December 13, 2020 5:00 PM Tilak Maidan Stadium 27 Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Sunday, December 13, 2020 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 28 Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC Monday, December 14, 2020 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 29 Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal Tuesday, December 15, 2020 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan Stadium 30 ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Wednesday, December 16, 2020 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 31 Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Thursday, December 17, 2020 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 32 Northeast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC Friday, December 18, 2020 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan Stadium 33 FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Saturday, December 19, 2020 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 34 Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC Sunday, December 20, 2020 5:00 PM Tilak Maidan Stadium 35 Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal Sunday, December 20, 2020 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 36 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Monday, December 21, 2020 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 37 Odisha FC vs Northeast United FC Tuesday, December 22, 2020 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 38 Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Wednesday, December 23, 2020 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan Stadium 39 SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC Saturday, December 26, 2020 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan Stadium 40 Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC Sunday, December 27, 2020 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 41 Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Monday, December 28, 2020 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 42 Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Tuesday, December 29, 2020 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 43 Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Wednesday, December 30 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan Stadium 44 Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Saturday, January 2, 2021 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 45 SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC Sunday, January 3, 2021 5:00 PM Tilak Maidan Stadium 46 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Northeast United FC Sunday, January 3, 2021 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 47 Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC Monday, January 4, 2021 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 48 Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Tuesday, January 5, 2021 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 49 SC East Bengal vs FC Goa Wednesday, January 6, 2021 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan Stadium 50 Kerela Blasters FC vs Odisha United FC Thursday, January 7, 2021 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 51 Northeast United FC vs Hyderabad FC Friday, January 8, 2021 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan Stadium 52 Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal Saturday, January 9, 2021 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 53 Chennaiying FC vs Odisha FC Sunday, January 10, 2021 5:00 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 54 Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Sunday, January 10, 2021 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan Stadium 55 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Monday, January 11, 2021 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium

