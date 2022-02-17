Last Updated:

ISL 2021-22 Semi-final Dates Announced, Final To B Held On March 20

The two-legged semifinals will take place on March 11-12 and March 15-16 respectively

Written By
Press Trust Of India
ISL semi-final and final dates

Image: ISL/ Twitter


Margao, Feb 17 (PTI) The final of the 2021-22 edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) will be held on March 20 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, a record fourth time it will be hosting the title clash of the lucrative league.

The two-legged semifinals will take place on March 11-12 and March 15-16 respectively, league organisers Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) said on Thursday while releasing the schedule.

In one of the most closely-contested seasons of ISL, nine teams still remain in contention to advance into the semi-finals.

The season has been the most competitive ISL so far with only 19 points gap between the current top-placed team, Hyderabad FC (29) and NorthEast United FC (10), in 11th.

The 'away goal' rule will not apply in the semi-finals this season. Teams with the highest goal aggregate in their respective two-legged ties will progress to the final.

READ | ISL: Late Romario strike helps FC Goa secure 1-1 draw with Odisha

The league phase ends on March 7. The team finishing on top of the table will be crowned winners of the League Shield, earning a direct group-stage entry into the AFC Champions League next season.

READ | ISL: Record-breaker Ogbeche helps Hyderabad flatten NorthEast United 5-0

Hero ISL 2021-22 semi-finals and final dates: Friday, March 11 - semi-final 1 – 1st leg Saturday, March 12 - semi-final 2 – 1st leg Tuesday, March 15 - semi-final 1 – 2nd leg Wednesday, March 16 - semi-final 2 – 2nd leg Sunday, March 20 – final. PTI AH AH BS BS

READ | ISL: Bengaluru FC ends Kerala Blasters' unbeaten run with 1-0 win
READ | ISL: Kiyan Nassiri nets a hattrick as Mohun Bagan seal Kolkata Derby 3-1

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

COMMENT