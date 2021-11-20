ISL 2021, BFC Vs NEUFC: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Playing XI, Team News & More

The second match of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) will see Bengaluru FC take on NorthEast United at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST.

Bengaluru FC did not have a great ISL season seven, which saw the team finish seventh and miss out on the playoffs for the first time since their participation in the Indian Super League. The team have retained the services of Cleiton Silva, but have replaced the reaming foreign contingent. The team has also appointed Marco Pezzaiuoli, a former manager of Bundesliga side TSG 1899 Hoffenheim as their head coach.

As for North East United, Khalid Jamil who took over as the manager of the club midway through the season on an interim basis has been appointed as the head coach and thus became the first Indian in the history of the league to take full charge of a club. Under Khalid Jamil, a struggling NorthEast United came back like fighting warriors and managed to qualify for the ISL playoffs last time around and will be hoping they can put similar performances this time around.

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United live: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United Head-to-head

Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC have squared off on ten occasions in the past. Bengaluru FC has had the better of the two sides, winning five and playing out four draws, while the Highlanders have just one win from the ten games.

BFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction: Probable BFC vs NEUFC Playing XI

Bengaluru FC probable 11 - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Yrondu Musavu-King, Ajith Kumar, Pratik Chaudhari, Alan Costa, Jayesh Rane, Danish Farooq Bhat, Iman Basafa, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva

NorthEast United probable 11 - Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Mashoor Shereef, Mohamed Irshad, Patrick Flottmann, Provat Lakra, Federico Gallego, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Deshorn Brown, Suhair Vadakkepeedika

ISL 2021 live: Top picks for ATKMB vs KBFC Dream11 team

BFC vs NEUFC live: Bengaluru FC top picks

Sunil Chhetri

Cleiton Silva

BFC vs NEUFC live: NorthEast United top picks

Federico Gallego

Deshorn Brown

BFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Prediction: BFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders - Yrondu Musavu-King, Mashoor Shereef, Patrick Flottmann

Midfielders - Federico Gallego (VC), Hernan Santana, Iman Basafa, Jayesh Rane

Forwards - Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva (C), Deshorn Brown

Note: The above BFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction, BFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team and BFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.