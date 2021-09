ISL 2021: Full Schedule, Venues, Timings; ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Kerala Blasters In Opener

The Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) announced the fixtures for the first 11 rounds of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) for the 2021-22 season. The ISL season will be played again in three of Goa's stadiums, Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, and Tilak Maidan Stadium in Mormugao.

The first match of the season is scheduled for November 19, 2021, and will be played between last season's finalists ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters FC. This ISL will feature a total of 115 games and, so far the first installment of the schedule has been announced and will run till January 9, 2022. The remainder of the ISL 2021-22 will be announced in December 2021.

Last season's champions Mumbai City FC will face rivals FC Goa in their first match on November, 22 in a high-intensity match. India's premier derby, SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan is scheduled early in the fixture list for November 27.

ISL Fixtures 2021-22 List for November 2021:

Match Date Fixture Time (IST) Venue 1 November 19, 2021 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters 19:30 Nehru Stadium, Fatorda 2 November 20, 2021 Bengaluru FC vs Northeast United FC 19:30 Athletic Stadium, Bambolim 3 November 21, 2021 SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC 19:30 Tilak Maidan Stadium 4 November 22, 2021 Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa 19:30 Nehru Stadium, Fatorda 5 November 23, 2021 Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyan FC 19:30 Athletic Stadium, Bambolim 6 November 24, 2021 Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC 19:30 Tilak Maidan Stadium 7 November 25, 2021 Northeast United FC vs Kerala Blasters 19:30 Nehru Stadium, Fatorda 8 November 26, 2021 FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC 19:30 Athletic Stadium, Bambolim 9 November 27, 2021 SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan 19:30 Tilak Maidan Stadium 10 November 27, 2021 Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC 21:30 Nehru Stadium, Fatorda 11 November 28, 2021 Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters 19:30 Athletic Stadium, Bambolim 12 November 29, 2021 Northeast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC 19:30 Nehru Stadium, Fatorda 13 November 30, 2021 Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal 19:30 Tilak Maidan Stadium

ISL Fixtures 2021-22 List for December 2021:

Match Date Time (IST) Fixture Venue 14 December 1, 2021 19:30 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Nehru Stadium, Fatorda 15 December 2, 2021 19:30 Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim 16 December 3, 2021 19:30 Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal Tilak Maidan Stadium 17 December 4, 2021 19:30 NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Nehru Stadium, Fatorda 18 December 4, 2021 21:30 Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim 19 December 5, 2021 19:30 Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC Tilak Maidan Stadium 20 December 6, 2021 19:30 Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Athletic Stadium, Bambolim 21 December 7, 2021 19:30 SC East Bengal vs FC Goa Tilak Maidan Stadium 22 December 8, 2021 19:30 Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim 23 December 9, 2021 19:30 Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC Nehru Stadium, Fatorda 24 December 10, 2021 19:30 Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC Tilak Maidan Stadium 25 December 11, 2021 19:30 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Nehru Stadium, Fatorda 26 December 11, 2021 21:30 FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim 27 December 12, 2021 19:30 SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters Tilak Maidan Stadium 28 December 13, 2021 19:30 Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim 29 December 14, 2021 19:30 Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC Tilak Maidan Stadium 30 December 15, 2021 19:30 Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC Nehru Stadium, Fatorda 31 December 16, 2021 19:30 Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Athletic Stadium, Bambolim 32 December 17, 2021 19:30 NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda 33 December 18, 2021 19:30 NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal Tilak Maidan Stadium 34 December 18, 2021 21:30 FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim 35 December 19, 2021 19:30 Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters Nehru Stadium, Fatorda 36 December 20, 2021 19:30 Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim 37 December 21, 2021 19:30 Northeast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Nehru Stadium, Fatorda 38 December 22, 2021 19:30 Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Tilak Maidan Stadium 39 December 23, 2021 19:30 Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal Athletic Stadium, Bambolim 40 December 24, 2021 19:30 Odisha FC vs FC Goa Tilak Maidan Stadium 41 December 26, 2021 19:30 Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC Tilak Maidan Stadium 42 December 27, 2021 19:30 Northeast United FC vs Mumbai City FC Nehru Stadium, Fatorda 43 December 28, 2021 19:30 Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim 44 December 29, 2021 19:30 ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Nehru Stadium, Fatorda 45 December 30, 2021 19:30 Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Tilak Maidan Stadium

(Image: ISL - Facebook)