ISL 2021: Kamaljit Singh Opens Up On Why He Switched From Defender To Goalkeeper & More

Indian goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh is yet to make his national team debut but has been a regular in the Blue Tigers' squad. The Odisha FC goalie has represented India at all age-group levels and has featured for clubs both in the I-League and the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22).

Odisha FC had a poor ISL 2020-21 season finishing at the bottom of the points table with just two wins and six draws from 20 games. The season also saw them ship 44 goals, eight more than Kerala Blasters who finished 10th but this time around they will hope to turn things around in the ongoing ISL 2021-22 and that will require Kamaljit Singh to play a key role.

Ahead of Odisha FC's game against SC East Bengal, Kamaljit Singh spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network about his transition from playing as a defender to now goalkeeper, living inside bio-bubbles, his time with Minerva Punjab and Odisha FC's poor run of form and more.

Here are the excerpts:

Q: Just like the last ISL, this season too will be played inside a bio-bubble. Is living and playing in a bio-bubble more taxing on the players physically and mentally? Or as said by Mumbai City FC's coach do you think it gives you more time to spend with your trainer/manager and improve as an individual and team?

Just like last year, ISL this time around too is inside a bio-bubble, and it definitely is a little difficult on us players 'coz we are confined to our hotel all the time and there are a lot of restrictions in place. Training to hotel and hotel to training, but we are staying focused and keeping ourselves physically and mentally fit and motivated and move around with a positive mindset. We are all aware of the circumstances, so we aren’t thinking too much about it and everyone in the team is pushing each other towards the playoffs goal.



Q: Not many know, but goalkeeping was not where you started playing the game, so tell us about the transition from defender to goalkeeper?

So (in) the transition from being a defender to goalkeeper… I was actually selected in the Sant Baba Hazara Singh Football Academy as a stopper (defender) but I happened to be the tallest in the group and there was only one goalkeeper they had at that time and he too had just joined recently and had just started training.



I started as a defender for a while, but then our coach suggested I try out goalkeeping as I had (a) good height. At first though, I really cried 'coz in school always the weak person is made the goalie but after I started training, I slowly felt good and within a year I really improved and got to represent Punjab and got selected for the U14 national side and then went on to represent the country in different category levels. So looking back, I am thankful to have become a keeper, who knows I might not have made it this far if I was a defender. So really thankful to that coach and very happy to be a goalkeeper.

Q: You trained and played for Minerva Punjab in the past. It is known as one of the academies that has been producing a lot of young talents. Talk us through your experience there and the impact of that place?

I spent 3 months at the Minerva Academy. I was there on loan from Sporting Club de Goa and it was a great experience. And as everyone knows they do a lot at the grassroots level and are doing really well and they were in the I-league and have won it too, so it was a good time overall.



Q: Odisha FC had a poor run last season, shipping the most goals. So do you think there will be a lot of pressure on you this time around, considering last years' results?

We had a torrid last season. All the players and coaches know this, so this time we are being totally focused. It was difficult for a lot of us, even when we went back home after the season for a long time this thing was behind our heads that we were unable to get the results. So this time around we have brought it more motivation and are pushing ourselves extra to get the results and ensuring we learn from our mistakes. We are totally pushing for the playoffs and that is the lone goal we all have at the moment. Odisha has never made it to the playoffs ever before and hopefully, we can do it this time around.



Q: The management brought in Manu Patricio as the new goalkeeping coach, he's someone who has played in the LaLiga, how have your interactions with him been so far?

Manu Patricio is fantastic! He’s come to India for the very first time, but he has gelled with us really well and he’s been pushing us to train harder and has been motivating all of us. In terms of training, his training sessions are really intense and he always expects 200% from us every time and that has been really helpful to a lot of us and we’ve been learning a lot from him, so his presence has been good and I look forward to learning more from him.

Q: What is your message to the Odisha FC fans back home?

To the Odisha FC fans, I have just this one thing to say, you’ve been really supportive last time around thought we did not deliver results on the pitch and stood by us. So we are going to do all we can and put our best performance to make you all happy and make Odisha FC and the entire Bhubaneswar and Odisha state proud. So please continue lending us your support, and even if we fail on one occasion keep supporting us as that will help us better our game and as we look to make it to the playoffs we need your support more than ever.

