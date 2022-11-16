ISL 2022-23: FC Goa Lodge Complaint After Staff Member Hit By Stone In Kochi During Warmup

The Indian Super League (ISL) franchise FC Goa released a statement on Tuesday, revealing that they have lodged an official complaint about an on-field incident that took place during the Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa fixture on Sunday. The incident involved an FC Goa technical staff being hit by stone in Kochi, while he was overseeing the warm-up practice of the substitute players. The club later lodged a complaint expressing concerns over safety of their team and travelling supporters at the Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

In a statement on their official social media handles, the club stated, “FC Goa would like to communicate that the Club has written to the Kerala Blasters management expressing concerns in regard to security that was provided to the Club and our travelling supporters during our latest game in Kochi on Sunday."

'Safety of our supporters one of our paramount concerns': Club

“The club has highlighted particularly the issues faced in the ‘Away Stand’ which had a large presence of home fans, leading to unsavoury incidents which the club believes could have been easily avoided. The safety of our supporters remains one of our paramount concerns,” wrote FC Goa on Twitter.

“Furthermore, the club has reported an incident to the League and the Home team regarding the safety of the club staff where a member of the technical team was hit by a stone while helping the substitute players warm up. FC Goa has requested the Kerala Blasters’ management to conduct an inquiry into the matter,” the club added.

Kerala Blasters climb to 5th in ISL 2022-23 points table with 3-1 win over FC Goa

Coming back to Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa match in Kochi, it ended with the home side picking up a 3-1 win. Adrian Luna opened the scoresheet for Kerala with a strike in the 42nd minute, before Dimitrios Diamantakos doubled the lead with a 45+1’ strike. While Ivan Kalyuzhnyi handed Kerala Blasters a 3-0 lead, Noah Sadaoui score the only goal for Goa in the 67th minute.

With the win, Kerala Blasters reached to the 5th spot in the ISL 2022-23 points table with nine points to their credit. Interestingly, FC Goa are currently placed fourth in the standings with nine points. FC Hyderabad lead the table with five wins and a draw in six games, with a tally of 16 points. Mumbai City follow Hyderabad with 12 points, courtesy of three wins and three draws, while ATK Mohun Bagan are third with three wins, a draw, and a loss.