ISL 2022-23: Noah Sadaoui Runs The Show As FC Goa Blank Chennai To Move Into Lead

Image: @IndSuperLeague/Twitter
FC Goa defeated Chennaiyin FC 2-0 in their Indian Super League match, here on Friday.
The Goan side went ahead in the 10th minute through Redeem Tlang's header from a Noah Wail Sadaoui cross and they led 1-0 at half time.
Chennaiyin created chances in the second session but failed to find the opposition net.
Rahim Ali wasted a great opportunity when his shot sailed over the crossbar.
FC Goa took the game out of the home team's reach in the stoppage time.
First goal provider Sadaoui turned into a scorer as he slotted the ball home to give FC Goa a 2-0 lead.
