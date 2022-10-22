Last Updated:

ISL 2022-23: Noah Sadaoui Runs The Show As FC Goa Blank Chennai To Move Into Lead

Press Trust Of India
FC Goa

FC Goa defeated Chennaiyin FC 2-0 in their Indian Super League match, here on Friday.

The Goan side went ahead in the 10th minute through Redeem Tlang's header from a Noah Wail Sadaoui cross and they led 1-0 at half time. 

Chennaiyin created chances in the second session but failed to find the opposition net. 

Rahim Ali wasted a great opportunity when his shot sailed over the crossbar.

FC Goa took the game out of the home team's reach in the stoppage time. 

First goal provider Sadaoui turned into a scorer as he slotted the ball home to give FC Goa a 2-0 lead. 

