ISL 2023 Semifinal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Hyderabad FC

A place in the Indian Super League final will be at stake when ATK Mohun Bagan host Hyderabad FC in the second leg of the ISL semifinal in Kolkata. Both played out an exciting draw in the first leg and will try to follow it up with the same exuberance when they meet each other at the Salt Lake Stadium on Monday. ATKMB will bank on their vociferous home support which has been its bedrock of success.

With no away goal rules in play, It would be enormously important for both the semifinalists to finish the match within the regulation time otherwise they run the risk of putting them through the penalty shootouts. Earlier, on Sunday Bengaluru FC became the first team to book a place in the final with a win over Mumbai City FC via an intriguing penalty shootout and they will be waiting to face either Hyderabad or ATKMB in the summit clash.

The Green and Maroons have been pretty consistent on their home turf winning seven out of 10 games but they will be lining up against the team which has been a constant menace in away matches registering victory in seven games away from home. Given the current scenario, it is going to be a monumental task for each team and HFC manager Manolo Marquez echoed the same.

“ATK Mohun Bagan have a very good squad and some very dangerous players. I think we managed to keep them quite for most of the game in the first leg.”

“But they are a strong team and will be difficult to beat at home. We played a very good game tactically in Hyderabad and will look to do the same at the Salt Lake Stadium."

When and Where will the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC match be played?

The Indian Super League semifinal second-leg between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Monday.

