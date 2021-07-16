ISL: Brazilian Rafael Crivellaro Extends Stay At Chennaiyin FC, Signs Multi-year Contract

Brazilian attacking midfielder Rafael Crivellaro has extended his stay at Chennaiyan FC (CFC) on a multi-year contract, the Indian Super League club confirmed. The midfielder, who captained the two-times ISL champions in 2020-21, was sadly ruled out for almost half of the season after picking up an ankle injury during the game against ATK Mohun Bagan.

A release by the 32-year-old on the official Chennaiyin FC website said, "I’m very happy to continue with Chennaiyin FC. Ever since I joined the club, I’ve had a special bond with the fans, the city, and the staff. I love Chennai. For me, it has always felt like home."

"Last season, injury kept me away, and now I can’t wait to get back with the team and give it everything on the field,” the Brazilian said on his return to the club for a third straight season.

In his 27 Indian Super League appearances for the Marina Machans, Crivellaro has been one of the most consistent performers in the league. He was instrumental to the club's runners-up finish with seven goals and eight assists in the 2019-20 season.

“Rafael Crivellaro is a very good player. He has shown his quality with his performances for the team in the past. We have extended his contract as we believe he will do the same this year as well. I’m sure he’ll work hard to make a comeback after his injury. I hope he will come back stronger and better and help the team as he did before,” CFC’s newly-appointed coach Bozidar Bandovic said about Crivellaro.

Rafael Crivellaro's career

Crivellaro youth development was spent at Internacional and Empoli. In 2009, he joined, Sociedade Esportiva e Recreativa Caxias do Sul competing in the third tier. From there, he moved to Guaratinguetá making his professional debut on 19 October 2010 in a match against Icasa.

Crivellaro joined Vitória Guimarães in January 2011, being loaned to Trofense for the 2011-12 season on 26 August 2011. The following year, he returned to Guimarães, competing in their first team and having short stints in their reserve-side, winning an award in November 2014 for SJPF Segunda Liga Player of the Month.

On 28 January 2015, Crivellaro move to the Ajman Club, at the time, managed by Manuel Cajuda. Not even six months later, on 24 June 2015, he moved to Poland, joining Wisła Kraków.

Crivellaro joined Primeira Liga club Arouca on a two-year contract on 17 June 2016.

On 3 September 2019, Crivellaro penned a deal with Chennaiyin as their latest foreign recruit. Crivellaro was appointed as captain of Chennaiyin FC in November 2020 ahead of the 2020–21 Indian Super League season.

(Image Credits: @TheBetterRafa - Twitter)