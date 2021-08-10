ISL: Chennaiyin FC Signs Polish Midfielder Ariel Borysiuk Ahead Of 2021 Season

The two-time Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC(CFC) announced the signing of Polish midfielder and former Bundesliga player, Ariel Borysiuk on a one-year contract ahead of the 2021 season. Borysiuk has 350 club appearances to his name in a 14-year long football career. He made 12 appearances in the Bundesliga for FC Kaiserslautern. He previously played for the Polish outfit, Jagiellonia Bialystok in a two-year spell.

When asked about the inclusion of the mid-fielder in the team, CFC co-owner Vita Dani in an official statement said, “We are delighted to bring in someone as experienced and well-travelled as Ariel [Borysiuk]. This is a real positive signing for us and our vision this season”. The arrival of Borysiuk in the Chennaiyin FC is a move by the team to strengthen their midfield alongside Rafael Crivellaro, who has already extended his contract with the club.

"Looking forward to new experiences in India," says Borysiuk

The Polish footballer also expressed his thoughts on joining the Indian club by stating, “I am very excited about joining the club. It’s a new experience for me to play outside of Europe and I’m looking forward to it. I promise that I will do my best so that we can have wonderful moments together.”

“There’s not much to say about Ariel [Borysiuk]. He has operated at such a high level for all his career. It’s a great signing,” CFC’s head coach Bozidar Bandovic said.

The 30-year old began his professional career with Legia Warszwa's reserve team in the 2007-08 season. He became the youngest ever goal-scorer for the club at the age of 16 years and 265 days against Odra Wodzislaw Slaki in his fifth league game. He also featured in the seven matches for the club in the 2011-12 season. He has played major leagues in England and Russia. Borysiuk started his international career at the junior level, playing for Poland from U17-U21, before earning a senior team debut in 2010. He has played a total of 12 international for the Polish National Team so far. He was also a part of the five Polish World Cup-winning campaigns, four with Legia Warszawa and one with Lechia Gdansk.

(With inputs from PTI)

(Image Source: AP/Twitter)